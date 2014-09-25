Vaughan Foods Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Published
  • Updated

UPDATE:

Vaughan Foods Victim Was Allegedly BEHEADED by Man Who'd Been "Trying to Convert Co-Workers to Islam":

Original story below.

_______________________________________________________________________

There has been a shooting and stabbing at a food distribution plant in Moore, Oklahoma, reports KOCO.

Alton Nolen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Here’s what we know so far:

1. It Was Originally Reported as an Active Shooter

KFOR reports that when police responded to a 911 call, it was an active shooter situation.

2. A Woman Was Killed in the Attack

A woman was stabbed and has died, according to News OK. The gunfire broke out in a food distribution plant close to Moore High School.

3. The Shooter Is Believed to be an Off-Duty Deputy

We don’t know if a shooter is in custody. The gunfire brokeout at the plant at around 4:15 p.m. local time, reports News OK. Reports indicate that the suspect is an off-duty Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy.

4. Vaughan’s Is a Fresh Food Company

The plant is located in Moore, just south of Oklahoma City. It’s operated by Vaughan Foods, a fresh food company.

Vaughan Foods at 1088 Messenger Drive

Vaughan Foods at 1088 Messenger Drive in Moore, Oklahoma. (Google Street View)

5. This Is Just the Latest Tragedy to Happen in Moore

In 2013, the community of Moore was devastated by a series of tornadoes.

Joe Tesney: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
2 Comments

Oliver Grant

More here: http://ninjapundit.blogspot.com/2014/09/moore-ok-food-warehouse-shooting-and.html
September 24, 2014 1 killed 1 injured workplace violence Moore OK food warehouse shooting and stabbing An “angry employee” 30-year-old Alton Nolen at the Vaughn food distribution center in suburban Oklahoma City stabbed two women, killing one of them and shot another man before an off-duty law enforcement officer working security shot the suspect. The suspect attacked the first two people he encountered at Vaughan Foods in Moore, which is near the high school. The motive for the attack was unclear, he just appeared to be angry and acting out. He did not know the victims. Police believe the incident was the result of workplace violence and not a domestic situation. Nolen’s criminal history dates back to 2011, including possession of a controlled substance, escape from detention and assault and battery on a police officer. In 2013, the community of Moore was devastated by a series of tornadoes

