Vaughan Foods Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

UPDATE:

Original story below.



_______________________________________________________________________

Confirmed 1 fatality at Vaughan Foods in shooting and stabbing — Paul Folger (@PaulFolger) September 25, 2014

There has been a shooting and stabbing at a food distribution plant in Moore, Oklahoma, reports KOCO.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. It Was Originally Reported as an Active Shooter

Our view of shooting at Vaughan Foods in Moore Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/4h9R8m2fK3 — steven anderson (@stevanderson) September 25, 2014

KFOR reports that when police responded to a 911 call, it was an active shooter situation.

2. A Woman Was Killed in the Attack

A woman was stabbed and has died, according to News OK. The gunfire broke out in a food distribution plant close to Moore High School.

3. The Shooter Is Believed to be an Off-Duty Deputy

We don’t know if a shooter is in custody. The gunfire brokeout at the plant at around 4:15 p.m. local time, reports News OK. Reports indicate that the suspect is an off-duty Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy.

4. Vaughan’s Is a Fresh Food Company

The plant is located in Moore, just south of Oklahoma City. It’s operated by Vaughan Foods, a fresh food company.

5. This Is Just the Latest Tragedy to Happen in Moore

In 2013, the community of Moore was devastated by a series of tornadoes.