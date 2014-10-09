How to Get Your $10 From Red Bull

Red Bull doesn’t “Give You Wings,” but it will “Give You $10.” Due to a pretty weird lawsuit fallout, Red Bull must pay out a total of $13 million to its customers. The company lost a class action suit over claims made on the drink’s cans about performance, reaction speed and concentration, according to an article on Law 360.

You can claim your booty, either $10 cash or a $15 Red Bull voucher, you must submit a claim form that you can request by calling 877-495-1568.

You can submit the form in the following ways (no later than March 2, 2015):

EMAIL: Send form to energydrinksettlement@gcginc.com

FAX: Send form to the Class Action Settlement Administrator at 844-553-1373

MAIL: Send to Energy Drink Settlement, c/o GCG, P.O. Box 35123, Seattle, WA 98124-5123

There’s also a website where you can supposedly claim the prize, Energydrinksettlement.com, but it’s “under construction.”

Anyone who has purchased Red Bull since 2002 is eligible. However, there’s no proof of purchase required to make your claim.