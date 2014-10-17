Sara Stelzer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sara Stelzer died of meningitis in San Diego on October 16. She was an 18-year-old student at San Diego State University. Now there’s another public health panic in Southern California to make sure the viral disease doesn’t spread any further.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. There’s Concern She Infected Students at Her High School Homecoming

According to KTLA, Stelzer interacted last weekend with students at her former high school, Moorpark, located just north of Los Angeles. She was there for the school’s homecoming weekend. There is now a fear of a meningitis outbreak at the school.

2. She Was First Admitted to a Hospital With ‘Flu-Like’ Symptoms

Fox San Diego reports that Stelzer was admitted to hospital on October 14 with “flu-like” symptoms. She passed away on the night of October 16. It’s believed she suffered from Meningococcal meningitis, a rare but fatal strain of the disease.

3. Those Attended Who Attended an SSDU Frat Party Could Also Be at Risk

Stelzer, a student at San Diego State University, had contact with 300 to 400 students at the school. Stelzer lived on campus. According to the school, all members of the Kappa Delta sorority are being monitored as well as attendees of two frat parties on October 8, at Alpha Epsilon Pi, and 9, at Delta Sigma Phi. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that 12 students have already been given antibiotics in relation to the case.

Dr. Gregg Lichtenstein of the SSDU Student Health Services told KUSI, “This bacteria, it’s not easily transmitted, particularly through the air. This is what we call a droplet infection, so that means people have to have close contact with respiratory secretions.”

Anybody with questions are asked to contact SSDU campus health officials at (619) 594-4325 and press 2 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, visit shs.sdsu.edu or contact their health care provider.

4. One of Stelzer’s Last Tweets Remarked on How Many Sick People Were at SSDU

I would be shocked to meet a freshman at state who doesn't at least have a cold. — Sara Stelzer (@sarastelzer) September 30, 2014

On September 29, Stelzer tweeted “I would be shocked to meet a freshman at a state who doesn’t at least have a cold.” Her final tweet came on October 13:

Excuse me miss but there are 15 open spots right beside me.. Stop spreading negativity. 💋xoxo your new fav neighbor Ps. I'm not moving — Sara Stelzer (@sarastelzer) October 13, 2014

5. Friends of Stelzer Have Been Paying Tribute on Social Media

Her friends and fellow students have been paying tribute to Stelzer:

My heart goes out to Sara Stelzer and all her loved ones. Rest in peace Sara.❤️ — Jessie Arnold (@jessielynn6) October 17, 2014

RIP & AOT Sara Stelzer 💚 much love to the KΔs of San Diego State — Ally Arrigo (@CaliAlly_) October 17, 2014

Prayers go out to Sara Stelzer #Aztec4Life #RIP — James Rahon (@JamesRahon) October 17, 2014