Bishop Suffragan Heather Cook: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bishop Suffragan Heather Cook (Episcopal Diocese of Maryland press release)

The Episcopal Diocese of Maryland’s first female bishop has admitted being the driver in a Sunday hit-and-run that killed a bicycle rider. Here’s what you need to know:

1. Bishop Cook Initially Left the Scene

In an email to parishioners Sunday, Bishop Eugene Sutton said that Bishop Suffragan Heather Cook left the scene of the crash but returned about 20 minutes later “to take responsibility for her actions.”

Sutton wrote:

“Together with the Diocese of Maryland, I express my deep sorrow over the death of the cyclist and offer my condolences to the victim’s family. Please pray for Mr. Palermo, his family and Bishop Cook during this most difficult time.”

2. The Deceased Was a Well-Known Cyclist

One of Palermo’s custom bicycle frames. (Facebook)

Thomas Palermo, 41, was known for building custom bike frames, and was well acquainted with the area of Baltimore in which he was killed.

Baltimore bicyclist Chris Merriam told the AP:

“He was a craftsman. A lot of people owned frames built by him with loving care. He was a very talented guy, and a lot of people knew him.”

3. Cook Was Ordained a Bishop Two Years Ago

All Hallows Episcopal Church, where Cook was ordained Bishop two years ago. (Facebook)

Though born in Syracuse, New York, Cook grew up in Baltimore and was elected in September to be the Episcopal Church of Maryland’s first female bishop.

She was ordained with the Maryland diocese in 1987, serving in Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and the Maryland shore before coming back to Baltimore. At the time, she said she was “finally coming home to serve in the diocese that formed me and is in my bones.”

When Cook was consecrated a Bishop, Sutton caleld it “Glorious.”

Sutton said:

“This is a glorious day for the Diocese of Maryland as we welcome Heather Cook to the diocese, and I look forward to her joining with me in our Episcopal ministry.”

4. Cook May Have Been Charged With DUI, Posession of Drug Paraphernalia

In 2010, a woman identified as Heather Elizabeth Cook, 53, was arrested on state Route 318 in Preston, Maryland, by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office on charges of marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession, driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and negligent driving. Police found a metal smoking device, according to reports, a bottle of wine and a bottle of whiskey.

News site Baltimore Brew has attempted to confirm that it is the same Heather Cook who allegedly hit Palermo Sunday, and her attorney, David Irwin, has not responded to phone calls requesting comment.

Sutton, Cook’s superior in the diocese, has said that due to the police investigation into the incident, Cook has been relieved of her duties, at least temporarily. As a result, Sutton will delay an intended sabbatical.

Sutton wrote:

“Because the nature of the accident could result in criminal charges, I have placed Bishop Cook on administrative leave, effective immediately. I will meet shortly with the Standing Committee to discuss ways we can move forward. Also, I have decided to delay the beginning of my sabbatical to Jan. 24 to be pastorally present in this difficult time.”

4 Comments

TheRaceRadio

The Episcopal Church has lied to its community and to the public about Heather Cook’s criminal actions. She fled the scene. She then came back to the scene some time later (after police and ambulance were there) and drove slowly past to see the results of her crime (typical criminal behavior), She was then spotted by some cyclists. She fled again but was caught by a cyclist. She fled again, and went to her house (to hide alcohol, drugs?), and only then returned when she new she had been identified. The church’s statements are part of the cover up: ‘she returned 20 minutes later to take responsibility’. A lie. It was more like 45 minutes later after her responsibility was identified by others. Her return was as much a part of her fleeing justice as her fleeing the scene of the crime. This is a known drunk, drug user, and criminal – all known to the Episcopal Church before she was appointed. The Episcopal Church pays her over 120,000 dollars a year, plus benefits and a pension that the vast majority of people in America can only dream of. This permits her to live in sin inside her gated community with her lover, Mark. She also happens to be a terrible preacher. She killed an innocent man because of her hubris and because of the enabling of the Episcopal Church. All confirmed facts. It is amazing to see how many zealous Episcopalians defend this criminal without a thought for Tom and his family.

Anonymous

As a recovering (Episcopalian) alcoholic, I feel all of our responsibilities, as alcoholics, must be taken for all actions – good or bad. I feel very sorry for the loss of Mr. Palermo, and especially for his family. I pray they find peace and comfort in the hard days/weeks months to come. I also feel much sorrow for Bishop Heather Cook, I know the suffering she is going through. But, there is an eight hundred pound gorilla in the room. Bicycles on the roads cause many accidents and bad situations. An incident in my town recently occurred where a driver swerved to miss a bicycle in the road and plummeted to his death over a steep bank. The bicycilist just stood there and luckily an E.M.T. just happened to pass by and stopped to help the driver of the car. The bicyclist told the E.M.T. that there was a car over the bank and then sped off. Our roads do not make it convenient for bicycles. They do not pay one dime towards massive improvements needed to our roadways. Many feel they own the road and are adamant when confronted. I have been trying to rectify this situation by proposing a tax when purchasing a bicycle. This tax would go towards building safe paths and trails for bicycles and runners only. Impaired or not, this situation needs to be remedied soon or there will be many more incidents like this to come. There is no innocence here RaceRadio. Both parties are responsible, and until we take pro active steps to make it safe for both bicyclists and drivers, we will have more of this type of nightmare.

Loretta

If I remember correctly, she swerved into a marked bicycle lane.

steve

Your fact checking needs improvement.
It is a horrible story even with real facts.
No need to make things worse with bad reporting.

