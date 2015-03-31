Fresno Doctor’s Office Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two people were killed in a shooting at a doctor’s office in Fresno, according to the Fresno Bee and other media reports.

Employees and patients were evacuated from the building.

Heavy police presence near Fresno and S. Possible hostage situation – unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/amyy47sbJd — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) March 31, 2015

FFD on scene of a possible Active Shooter with @FresnoPolice. Downtown Fresno. — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) March 31, 2015

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Man & Woman Were an Estranged Couple

Report of shots fired and hostage situation 1020 block of S Street in Fresno. @KMJNOW pic.twitter.com/PTjeFU0SOl — Liz Kern (@LiziKernNews) March 31, 2015

Lt. Joe Gomez of the Fresno Police told the Bee that the man and woman were found dead inside the building after police responded for a report of shots fired. Live video from the scene showed SWAT teams moving into the building.

Witnesses said they saw the man enter the building with a shotgun and shoot the woman.

The female victim was 33 and worked at the office, according to reports. Police identified the shooter as 43-year-old Moua Neng.

Police said the couple had several children together and were estranged, but weren’t sure if they were married.

2. The Shooting Happened in a Pediatric-Area of the Office

Employees were evacuated, now gathering outside. Tell me shooter was in pediatrics portion of building. Heard 3 shots pic.twitter.com/EDlLti1U6o — Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) March 31, 2015

Witnesses said the shots were heard from a pediatrician’s office.

According to the Fresno Bee, the office is Sang Pediatrics. The office is located at 1122 S St.

#WITNESS: The office is a pediatric doctors office. Witness' wife saw gunmen shoot a woman who works at office 3 or 4 times. — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) March 31, 2015

3. The Couple Was in a Dispute Over Child Custody

According to the Fresno Bee, a hearing was scheduled for May about a child custody issue.

Police said they investigated a domestic dispute involving the couple 11 years ago.

4. There Was No Hostage Situation

Texts from a witness to her husband when gunmen went inside doctors officer. pic.twitter.com/RPbc7wB5qq — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) March 31, 2015

Police said there was never a hostage situation. There were others in the building, but they were not involved in the initial shooting and were hiding until police could get them, in case the shooter was still alive.

According to the Fresno Bee, several people were rescued by police through one of the office building’s windows.

A total of eight patients and eight employees fled from the building.

5. 2 Women & Children Were Hiding in the Office

According to ABC 30, two women, a child and a baby were the last to be taken out of the building. Police said they were hiding inside.