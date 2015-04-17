Kyle Schwartz: The Heartbreaking Tweets You Need to Read

Third-grade teacher Kyle Schwartz, from Denver, Colorado, sparked a Twitter sensation after she posted notes online that her students wrote about the tough challenges they faced.

Schwartz says many of her students at Doull Elementary School come from underprivileged backgrounds – with 92 per cent of the student body qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

In a bid to get a better idea about their lives, Schwartz thought up a lesson plan called “I wish my teacher knew…”

Schwartz, a teacher for three years, asked all for he children to write down one thing they wanted to say to her, but wouldn’t normally in the classroom situation…and the results were moving and heart wrenching.

All my fellow educators read the tweets from the hashtag #IWishMyTeacherKnew. Be different to make a difference! @mwaiksnis @RSSinformation — Latoya Dixon (@latoyadixon5) April 16, 2015

One note that Schwartz shared on Twitter was from a student who said they didn’t have pencils at home to do their homework.

“I care deeply about each and every one of my students and I don’t want any of them to have to suffer the consequences of living in poverty, which is my main motivation for teaching,” Schwartz told ABC News.

Another student about missing a father, who was deported back to Mexico six years ago.

The notes touched a chord with readers around the world – particularly those in the teaching community.

Here are some of the answers that Schwartz made public with the hashtag #IWishMyTeacherKnew:

#IWishMyTeacherKnew how to do a backflip. Ss challenging me to learn new things. It's exciting! #ChallengeAccepted pic.twitter.com/O9q7ZSpdHZ — Cassie Norsworthy (@mrsnorsworthy) April 17, 2015