Feras Morad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Feras Morad

Feras Morad with his mother and sister at his high school graduation. (Morad Family/GoFundMe)

An unarmed Long Beach State University student was fatally shot by police on Wednesday, May 27, after falling from a second-story window.

Police said Feras Morad, 20, “displayed violent behavior” and was acting intoxicated.

Police said the first officer on the scene saw three men in an alley when he arrived. As he exited his car, one of the men, Morad, “began to walk quickly towards him,” police said. The officer said Morad appeared to have a large cut on his body and was covered in blood. Police said the officer told Morad he was there to help him get aid.

According to the police press release, the officer told Morad to stop so that he could get medical treatment:

The suspect advanced more rapidly toward the officer who perceived the suspect was now a threat and going to assault him. During the next few minutes, the officer utilized verbal commands, an electronic control device, an impact weapon, and physical force to gain compliance but was unsuccessful. Ultimately, the suspect again advanced toward the officer, telling the officer he was going to attack him. At that time, an officer involved shooting occurred.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. His Friends Called 911 After Morad Fell From the Window

Feras Morad, Foras Morad Long Beach, Long beach police shooting victim

Feras Morad was fatally shot by Long Beach Police. (Facebook)

Police were called to the 4600 block of East 15th Street to assist the Long Beach Fire Department at about 7:30 p.m. Firefighters were responding to a report that a man had fallen out of a second-story window and “was acting intoxicated (on drugs) and displayed violent behavior.”

Morad had been “acting erratically and got into a physical altercation with his friends that lasted approximately 10 minutes. While they tried to restrain him, he broke loose and jumped through the glass of a second story window. The suspect continued to behave irrationally and a short time later, the officer arrived.”

Morad’s friends said they were screaming at the officers not to shoot Morad because he was injured, shirtless and bleeding.

Feras Morad

Feras Morad. (Facebook)

“He was in a state of utter distress like he didn’t know where he was and he kept moving toward and wasn’t responding to the officer. The officer used the Taser, but it didn’t hit or wasn’t effective,” his friend Ryan Fobes, told ABC 7 Los Angeles.

His friends said Morad took some mushrooms and had a severe reaction to the hallucinogens, according to ABC.

“I don’t know why the press release says that they were fighting. From what the friends had told me, he was just having a bad reaction,” his cousin, Kareem, told NBC Los Angeles.

His friend said the officer shot Morad, despite their pleas.

“The next thing after trying to use the Taser was to pull out his gun. We were saying, ‘Don’t shoot! Don’t shoot, he’s not armed!’ Feras was shirtless and covered in blood and obviously very hurt,” Fobes said.

Police said the officer “took the suspect into custody” and firefighters “began life saving measures” before Morad as taken to a local hospita, where he was later pronounced dead.

“What they resorted to, this is not the type of help he needed,” Fobes told CBS Los Angeles.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up to help the family with funeral expenses:

This is a devastating loss for all who knew him, but especially for his loving family. In addition to dealing with unimaginable pain and confusion, they are now faced with a monumental financial burden. This grieving family should not have to go broke to have a proper memorial and funeral service, and to afford legal aid so they can seek justice and accountability.

Feras was just stepping into his adulthood, and yet he had already touched countless lives with his kind and loving heart,” the family said on the GoFundMe page. “They say it takes a village to raise a child. The village is needed now.

His father, Amr Morad, told NBC Los Angeles, “He wasn’t supposed to be shot, even if he did something, if he was under the influence, he should not have been shot, he does not harm anyone.”

2. The Officer Hasn’t Been Named & the Shooting Is Under Investigation

The name of the officer who shot Morad hasn’t yet been released. Police said in a statement:

The Police Department thoroughly reviews all use of force incidents through a rigorous multi-step process that evaluates legal, policy, tactical, and equipment issues.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, as they do with all officer involved shootings that occur in Los Angeles County that result in injury of death.

The Long Beach Homicide Detail investigates all officer involved shootings. This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at (562) 570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or text TIPLA plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES), or visit www.LACrimeStoppers.org

Morad’s family has said they plan to sue the police department.

3. Police Didn’t Tell Morad’s Family He Had Died for 2 Days, His Sister Says

Feras Morad

Feras Morad. (Justice For Feras/Facebook)

The family is also upset because they were not notified of Morad’s death for two days.

“I am so angry no words can explain what I’m feeling,” Morad’s 16-year-old sister, Ghada Morad, told CBS Los Angeles.

She said the family only learned about the death because she talked to Morad’s friends after he didn’t come home Wednesday. They were never contacted by the police, hte hospital or the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

“It’s really unfair how I had to go figure it out myself through a Facebook message,” Ghada Morad told NBC Los Angeles.

Ryan Fobes, Morad’s friend, posted a series of tweets about the shooting:

4. He Was a Nationally Ranked Debater & Honors Student in High School Who Hoped to Become a Lawyer

Morad was a a nationally ranked debater in high school, according to the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

His friend told the newspaper that Morad wanted to be a lawyer. He graduated in 2013 from El Camino Real Charter High School in Woodland Hills and then studied at Moorpark College, where he had a 3.9 GPA. He was accepted into UCLA and the University of California-Berkeley, but enrolled as a transfer student at Long Beach State to save money for law school.

According to the Press-Telegram, Morad competed in the Phi Rho Pi National Forensic Organization parliamentary debate, leaving with gold honors, the highest level possible. He also was in the 2015 California Community College Forensic Association State Championships.

In high school, Morad was a competitors in the Los Angeles County orator’s Cup and was the second student in his school’s history to earn a spot in the National Speech and Debate Championship Tournament, placing 16th overall.

5. His Sister & Friends Have Started a ‘Justice 4 Feras’ Campaign

(Rayn Hahnd/Justice For Feras)

(Rayn Hahnd/Justice For Feras)

Morad’s friends and sister have begun a social media campaign called “Justice 4 Feras,” including a Twitter account and Facebook page.

Jordan Menard, who set-up the social media pages, told the Press-Telegram, “Debate is a very tight-knit group. The whole point is to build a community around Feras … I wanted to give my friends the ability to fight back against the system. I want police to stop seeing people as problems that need to be solved instead of human beings.”

Christopher Yamas, who started the GoFundMe page told the Press-Telegram that he thinks there were other options police could have used. He said Morad hoped to attend law school and then become a public defender.

“It’s a very sad, poetic irony that he [died] like this,” Yamas told the newspaper. “We’re all searching for meaning.”

71 Comments

Tara Giordano

We forgot fact #6, he was altered, had jumped from a 2nd story window, failed to comply with the officers commands, he was tased (didn’t work), other less leathal approaches were exercised (didn’t work), his friends and fire fighters couldn’t control him, but it’s the police we should blame! Despite all of his accomplishments, he put himself, the public and the police in danger, sad outcome for everyone, but it’s time we take responsibility for our own actions!!!!

Anonymous

You are seriously fucking telling me that three police officers that are trained in apprehending violent criminals couldn’t do that with one man who was obviously disoriented by witness testimony, so they should resort to killing this man? You are a fucking idiot. Probably the saddest and most ridiculous thing I have heard. I feel sad that there are people like you in this world and I feel even worse for the family and friends of this young aspiring man.

Anonymous

Maybe his family and friends should have kept him away from the drugs! Put the blame where it belongs…

Jota

You’re even more of an idiot. Family and friends keep him away from experimenting with something when he’s a grown man and can make decisions for himself? Where does his family and friends even come involved with this? So you are basically saying that anyone that has fucked with a drug, which btw alcohol is a drug but our government decided to legalize that because of the profit they make, should be killed? Please, don’t post shit proving how much of an ignorant fuck you are. I can’t even fathom that you would retaliate with a comment like that for a situation where a young man was wrongfully murdered by our police force. I respect our cops but they aren’t our military. They are here to apprehend and control criminals, not kill them wrongfully. Trust me I understand the threat on ones life and to act accordingly but this was not the situation.

Dionysius John

Obviously, he’s not a grown man… he made a bad decision to render himself non compos mentis and he paid for it with his life….
To call this murder is only to underscore your ignorance. Cops aren’t babysitters; if you need a babysitter, you should provide one in advance…..

Anonymous

If he’s a “grown man” who can make decisions for himself he has to DEAL with the consequences himself. Or is now he not responsible the cops are? But I thought he was a grown man? Look police brutality happens, this is NOT the case. Police HAVE to protect themselves first. There is a police training video of a Vietnam vet with ptsd and the cop tries so many times to tell him to calm down and he gets a gun from nowhere and murders him. If you do not respond to cops verbal commands while in a drug induced psychosis they will and have a right to fire. You do not know if he had a handgun or knife hidden in their pants and is racing and rambling on Shrooms. Grow the fuck up. This family is disputable trying to turn this into a police brutality story because of Baltimore and recent cases. This takes away from those! This was entirely the kids fault.

Steve

“Jota says:
May 31, 2015 at 10:56 pm

You’re even more of an idiot. Family and friends keep him away from experimenting with something when he’s a grown man and can make decisions for himself? Where does his family and friends even come involved with this? So you are basically saying that anyone that has fucked with a drug, which btw alcohol is a drug but our government decided to legalize that because of the profit they make, should be killed? Please, don’t post shit proving how much of an ignorant fuck you are. I can’t even fathom that you would retaliate with a comment like that for a situation where a young man was wrongfully murdered by our police force. I respect our cops but they aren’t our military. They are here to apprehend and control criminals, not kill them wrongfully. Trust me I understand the threat on ones life and to act accordingly but this was not the situation.

I love reading these mindless comments from fools like you who think controlling and subduing a completely psychotic combative individual in a self induced drug psychosis is as simple as putting some little 30 lb kid in timeout. It’s hilarious. His “friends” couldn’t control him, a “fall” from a second story window couldn’t stop him, multiple attempts to use non-lethal force by the police officer couldn’t control or subdue him. From all this, your moronic conclusion is that it’s the fault of the police and that they killed him “wrongfully”? LMAO I guess I missed the report where the police sat this fool down and forced him to ingest hallucinogenic drugs.

Ron

Really Your blaming the victim, you are either a troll or a fucking moron…maybe one of your loved ones wil be intoxicated and have bad fortune out of your presence….I doubt you would sing the same tune.

Anonymous

Yes, I am blaming the the person who chose to ingest illegal substances which rendered him unable to take care of himself and make rational decisions. My loved ones do not use hallucinogens…

Dionysius John

He’s not a victim of anything but his own stupidity… when you make stupid decisions you still have to pay for them… and he did, with his life.

Someonewhoknows

Oh John John John, if stupidity must be paid with one’s own life, everyone would be dead! :D You must be so happy about that. Cause you’d be dead right now too. You don’t even know Feras personally. It’s funny. Stop, I’m laughing too much. I know too many dumbshits who have done drugs multiple times and are still roaming the earth. See you in the afterlife when your twisted world comes true. Your world motto will be, “Humans make mistakes, and we all die for it! :)”

Steve

Someonewhoknows says:
” I know too many dumbshits who have done drugs multiple times and are still roaming the earth.”

Now there’s one less.

Steve

“Ron says:
May 31, 2015 at 11:03 pm

Really Your blaming the victim, you are either a troll or a fucking moron…maybe one of your loved ones wil be intoxicated and have bad fortune out of your presence….I doubt you would sing the same tune.

Someone who takes hallucinogenic drugs, jumps out a window and generally poses a threat to everyone around them due to their self induced psychotic state is only a “victim” in your mind. You must be using the same stuff he did.

Tara Giordano

Three? Do you not read, the officer was alone, idiot!

Steve

Grow up. Most “violent criminals” don’t want to be shot so they tend to, in the majority of cases, comply with police commands in the first place. FOOLS under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs do not behave even remotely rationally, act violently for no reason and pose a serious threat to everyone around them. Just what we need is for one of these fools to overpower a cop who was TRYING TO HELP HIM, and get his gun. If you want to blame somebody try blaming the fool who took the drugs or the person who gave/sold them to him. Yeah, go ahead babble some stupidity about how there’s nothing wrong with using drugs bla bla bla so I can really ridicule you.

JP

It doesn’t say that ANYONE was injured by this man before the police showed up. The story says that the friends, firefighter and medics were trying to help him (presumably from hurting himself further). Why is it the one person that determined he “was a threat” was also the one person there with the ability to kill him? Nothing in the story about anyone injured besides the dead student, so how is it he “was a threat”? Ask the people involved if in hindsight they would have had a better outcome WITHOUT the policeman’s presence and if they regret getting them involved. Not every situation has to be 100% controlled by police. Absent a weapon, there was little danger to anyone more than an arm’s length away. Be honest, if he was reacting to these mushrooms he was not so much disobeying a cop as just not listening to anyone. He had no idea whether it was a cop or the man in the moon telling him what to do. This is one of those situations where no fault will be found and it will be considered lawful and justifiable. That doesn’t mean it is moral or necessary or that it wasn’t preventable – just that it was “legal”. And don’t do drugs – because if they don’t kill you…

Steve

“You are seriously fucking telling me that three police officers”

The reports don’t say anything about 3 police officers. They consistently mention a single police officer. You are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts.

Anonymous

What was the yhreat, Tara. He had fallen 2 stories and was unarmed. I’m pretty sure you could have physically restrained him, let alone a trained police officer. What was the threat? Your statement is ignorant and uninformed. What danger did he present to the public, half dressed, bleeding and broken? The cop was called to the scene to help him. This was manslaughter and this cop belongs on jail.

Fred

Falling out of a window didn’t stop him, his friends couldn’t restrain him, tasers didn’t stop him, but according to you 1 person could have restrained him. Your comment makes no sense.

Steve

You’re out of your mind. Reportedly, a fall from a 2 story window didn’t stop him. Multiple attempts by the police officer to use non-lethal force didn’t stop him. None of this stopped him because, and try to get this through your head, he was reportedly on hallucinogenic drugs. Did the freaking police force him to take hallucinogenic drugs and become dangerously psychotic? No, they just had to deal with this fool and his actions, so how about the rest of you fools start blaming the fool who took the drugs and the person who provided them to him.

Anonymous

For how smart and gifted all of his friends and family say he was, taking mushrooms and supposedly getting drunk were incredibly stupid things to do. It’s probably safe to assume that he wasn’t the only one doing these drugs in that second-story room, because what teenager/college-aged person would sit back and just watch someone else do these things and not partake in the drugs? Is it sad he died? Sure. Should we all go blame the police officer for using multiple non-lethal tactics to no avail before using his training and instincts to make a judgement call to try to contain the situation? Hell no. What if the officer continued using non-lethal measures and Feras, in his “daze” managed to take his gun and kill the officer or anyone else in the immediate area? Who would be to blame for that? You would probably blame the officer because Feras wasn’t in a “mentally aware state” and the officer should have used better judgement in controlling the situation.

And stop saying that his friends called the police instead of the ambulance. It should be safe to assume that they dialed 911 in whatever mental state they were in (which, according to Someonewhoknows, they were bad friends and horrible peer pressures so they were probably on drugs as well) because no one memorizes the number to their local ambulance dispatch. All 911 calls are routed through the same dispatch service, and they use their judgement and what they are told of the situation to send services needed. What might have happened is that his “friends” who, remember, were probably also on some drugs, called 911 and didn’t calmly ask for an ambulance but rather were like “Holy shit, our friend just fell from the fucking window and is still moving about and we can’t stop him.” There is no way that dispatch would send a lone ambulance there without an officer backup, and it would be logical to assume that the police would get there quicker as there are a lot more of them on patrol than ambos, and a squad car would most likely be closer than an ambo would. Moral of the story: kids these days have scapegoating blame on others down to a second nature.

3 things kids these days need to know:

1) BE ACCOUNTABLE FOR YOUR OWN DAMN ACTIONS!
2) There is no reset button in life, and the world doesn’t give a crap about how special or gifted you are when you mess up.
3) If there is a situation where an officer is involved, things usually go a whole lot smoother if you do as they say. If your friend/cousin/SO/whoever is being detained or arrested, you trying to beef up to the police isn’t going to help in any way, whatsoever. It will result in either you being detained or arrested as well, or someone getting shot.

Anonymous

I’m left to wonder if we have the full story here. I’ve been noticing more and more a pattern of police officers saying they did one thing and then video coming out confirming they did another. Do I think he (Feras) made a poor decision? Yes! Do I think deadly force was necessary in this situation? No. I’d really like to see if there was all this “escalation of force” they are talking about. Or if it was more of a, freeze wait two seconds shoot (Rice), or fabricated/planted evidence (Walter Scott), or as in a few other cop related shooting, cops claim to do CPR but it is proved a lie with video footage. Its really sad that we are coming to a point where we can’t trust our police to protect us, but we fear them instead. And its NOT a racial issue. Being a crappy person doesn’t come in a race/color. Its the most none discriminatory condition on the planet. What also saddens me is that I know, and on friendly terms with, many police offices. They are perfectly wonderful human beings. But, with the numbers as they stand (approaching 400 fatal police shootings in 2015) something has to give. We need more extensive training for police officer, including ongoing continual training, better/ongoing psychological screenings to make sure they are/are still up to the job. Maybe weekly/bi-weekly therapy sessions, body cameras, something. This has to end.

Steve

I’d really like to see you deal with a psychotic individual out of his mind on hallucinogenic drugs. I think watching you get totally owned would be funny to see. Also 400 fatal police shootings is not many in a nation of 300,000,000 people. Some of them will always behave violently, stupidly or both. There’s always going to be some moron to take hallucinogenic drugs, go psychotic, jump out a window and pose a threat to police.

Anonymous

He was under the influence of a chemical that altered his BRAIN it was so altered that HE could not control his actions therefore the POLICE needed to control him with something that was not lethal , that would stop the behavior, wrap in a blanket , or place in 4 point restrains . so he would get the help he needed. the jump from the window proved he needed HELP and did not know what he was doing.

Steve

You obviously missed the fact reported in multiple news articles that the officer repeatedly tried non-lethal methods. Watching fools like you babble about trying to control a psychotic, combative individual as though you are sending a 5 year old to time out is funny to watch. The fact is if you tried dealing with one of these individuals 10 to 1 you would get your ass badly beat and wind up in the hospital. A “fall” (most reports say he jumped) from a 2nd story window didn’t stop him and you expect the police to be able to stop him apparently by using a freaking blanket. LMAO I’d like to see you try what you suggest. We both know you would get owned in every sense of the word. Finally, did the police put a gun to this idiots head and make him take hallucinogenic drugs which are illegal for a damn reason? No, he reportedly did that all by himself, although I would like to see a police investigation into who gave him those drugs in the first place. They can start with his “friends”.

Anonymous

I’d be disoriented if I was ON SHROOMS AND FELL FROM A WINDOW too. I guess we should just shoot people in these types of situations and asks questions later. Life has gotten pretty cheap in America.

Muhammed Khan

One must realize living in NJ NY that the asstalians are part and parcel of the police community (read 6 weeks paid leave, 120k in benefits, no technical skills, would be bagging groceries if they didn’t have a job). They hire and look out for each other. Brought to America their shitt mafioso culture, unlike the hard working Asian American mentioned above. Fuck off back to eating gabagole

Someonewhoknows

We forgot fact #7, people like you aren’t being RESPONSIBLE for your research. People like YOU don’t know him personally. People like YOU have never heard of this special mythical magic that the media uses to manipulate witnesses’ claims. It’s called…wait for it…video editing. Woooow. You must be in awe of this magical phrase. People like YOU pollute this country with ignorance and it makes me laugh. Your comment makes me laugh. Really. Wow. And by the way, those “friends” you speak of are enemies to me. They’ve only known Feras for less than a year and pressure him to take mushrooms. You must not fully understand what I’m saying because YOU DON’T KNOW HIM. I’ll believe you after you’ve known for more than five years. Good luck with that. This case isn’t only focused on Feras, even though he was a really close friend of mine. I saw him as my brother. This is about all police brutality. Search up the statistics for police brutality. If only the death rate was zero…

Steve

The death rate isn’t going to be zero because people do stupid things like take hallucinogenic drugs, jump out windows and act in a threatening manner to police. I love the way you, in your extreme bias, blame everyone but the person who took hallucinogenic drugs and promptly went psychotic.

Brandon

The police call was someone fell out of a second story building. There response should have been to help. Police officers duty is to serve and protect. That includes protecting people from theirselves. If the officer that responded needed help he should have called for back-up. It’s sad that someone died from mistakes being made. (Doing drugs, not following police protocol)

We are taught the Men and Women in uniform are there to help us. Is it possible that Morad was running to what he believe was help in all the confusion of falling and being under the influence.

Eryan Hannafy

My friend and brother is much more to us than 5 facts; please understand this. However, we all appreciate the point of this article and its mission to shed light on who the man that was murdered that night was. He was my best friend and I only had a chance to see him for breakfast before I was sent oversees with the Navy. It brings me great regret and sorrow to have to return under such grim circumstances and watch as a piece of myself gets buried. He will forever live on through the lives of those he touched. Bring justice to this case, bring #justiceforferas

Anonymous

I am sorry for your loss with sincere sympathies.

Steve

You mean the man who according to multiple news reports took hallucinogenic drugs, jumped out a window and certainly appears to have posed an imminent threat to the police officer who was trying to help him? The officer reportedly repeatedly tried to use non-lethal methods to control the situation which all reportedly failed. Maybe the reason they failed is because Morad was reportedly UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF HALLUCINOGENIC DRUGS. Rather than babbling about a “murder” that didn’t happen you should be focusing on where he got those drugs, because, that person is the only other person with any responsibility for this other than Morad himself. Stop blaming police for a situation which, based on multiple news reports, appears to be completely caused by drugs and the fool who used them.

