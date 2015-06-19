Dylann Roof’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

1. Roof’s Uncle Said He Would ‘Be the Executioner’ Himself if Authorities Would Let Him
Carson Cowles spoke with Reuters on Thursday afternoon while police were searching for Roof, telling reporters that Roof’s father had given him a gun as a 21st birthday present. Cowles, who said he recognized Roof in the photo released by authorities, said Roof’s father gave him a .45-caliber pistol for his birthday.
Cowles described Roof as “quiet and soft-spoken,” and added that he would “be the executioner myself if they would allow it.”
It is still not clear if Roof used the pistol during his attack on Wednesday night and authorities would not comment on the details of the on-going investigation. However, Cowles did add that Roof was thrilled to receive the present, recounting a conversation with his nephew to the New York Daily News:
He said, ‘I got to go, I’m outside shooting target practice right now. He sounded happy about it. My family is nothing like this. We could’ve never seen anything like this – no way, shape or form. He’s a monster and they need to catch him, and he needs to pay for what he’s done.
Roof’s grandfather, Joe, was also identified by media reports but declined to comment on the situation.
2. Cops Were Stationed at Roof’s Mother’s House During an Exhaustive Manhunt
In addition to relaying the story of Roof’s recent 21st birthday present, Cowles also mentioned that police had been stationed at the home of Roof’s mother while searching for the shooter on Thursday morning.
Cowles added that he had recently expressed worries about his nephew to his sister, concerned that he didn’t have a job and stayed in his room all day.
Fox News commentator Greta Van Sustersen spoke with one of Roof’s friends, Justin Meek, on Thursday, discussing Meek’s claim that Roof’s mother had actually taken his gun away from him.
3. Roof’s Sister Was Scheduled to Get Married Sunday
According to a report by the Washington Post, it was Roof’s sister, Amber, 27, who first alerted authorities of her brother’s identity after seeing his surveillance photo on television on Wednesday night.
Amber Roof was set to be married on Sunday. Her registry, with fiance Michael Tyo, posted on The Knot, lists the wedding in Columbia, South Carolina. The site also had a link to the couple’s wedding website but the link is no longer active. Tyo, a recruiter for the U.S. Army Reserve, declined to comment for the Post story when questioned in front of the couple’s home.
that Nut #DylannRoof wreaked his sister’s wedding- Amber Roof was suppose to marry Michael Tyo this weekend- http://t.co/DZTeeGChEa—
Oasis (@Oasis00000) June 19, 2015
4. Roof’s Younger Sister Was Arrested on March 14, 2018
Morgan Roof, 18, was accused of carrying weapons on her high school grounds after she allegedly made a racially-charged Snapchat post. The post came on the same day students across the United States staged a national walk-out to call for stricter gun laws.
“I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot we know it’s fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway,” Roof reportedly posted on the social media website.
Roof was arrested after bringing a knife and pepper spray to school, but also reportedly had marijuana in her possession as well. Inmate records at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center list Morgan Sinclair Roof as being in custody on March 14. She appeared in bond court as well and was given, according to reporter Chad Mills, “$5,000 cash bond and was screened for a public defender.” He added that Roof “was quiet and seemed upset.”
In addition to Roof, two other students at the school were accused of having weapons on school grounds and authorities said a brief search of the bushes on school grounds turned up a Wesson .380 handgun.
AC Flora principal Susan Childs posted a letter to parents and students on the school’s Twitter page, addressing concerns and questions and to assure that the “safety of our students will always be our top priority.”
5. Roof’s Friend Said Roof Was ‘Planning for 6 Months to Do Something Crazy’
In addition to his comments on Fox News, Meek, 20, also spoke with the New York Daily Newson Thursday, discussing his recent relationship with Roof. Meek, who said he and Roof had been best friends in middle school, before losing touch, reconnected with his former classmate over Facebook.
Meek told the Daily News that he and Roof had gotten into an altercation two weeks ago and he had taken away the now-infamous .45-caliber pistol. Meek claimed that Roof had gone on a drunken rant at the time, talking about segregation and killing people.
Meek described the situation:
He said he was planning for about six months to do something crazy. He wanted it to be segregated. He wanted it to be white with the white, black with the black. All the races segregated. He wanted to do something big, like the Trayvon Martin case. He was upset about it. It made him mad.
Meek’s mother, Kimberly Konzny, told the AP she and her son recognized Roof in the surveillance images put out by police on Wednesday night.
The old South African flag is NOT a symbol of the old Apartheid Era, how dare you people! Apartheid was introduced in 1948, there was none before that! The flag this racist pig is wearing, was created in 1924, it symbolizes different parts of South African and our Union! How dare the media and some sick white PIG insult a flag insult my ancestors who saluted it and were nothing like this ANIMAL! South Africans are sick of American ignorance. Please stop insulting us.
Not all white American’s are ignorant. It is very offensive, absolutely, take it down. Now is the time for all Christians to pray together for healing and understanding.
I think that it is time for all people to pray together for healing, not just Christians.
Calling him a white pig, is offensive and racist. Don’t say he is wrong for being racist, if you are racist also.
the apple doesn’t usually fall too far from the tree I’m sure he was indoctrinated into this way of thinking and his family helped him get that way South Carolina is a very racist state
That is what stupid and ignorant people say without even knowing the family! Maybe you are right or maybe and most probably this kid is just a psycopath! I think that you are scared because you just can’t bare the fact that there is no answer to your questions!
I’m Praying For Everyone No Matter How We Raised Our.They Choose There Own Destiny.
You are one stupid Moron You need help you idiot
I’m Praying For Everyone No Matter How We Raised Our Children .They Choose There Own Destiny.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. And learn how to spell.
It’s the truth! He was taught to be racist. Hell the whole damn south is full of people like him!!!!!
Not all people from the South is racist. I am a southern and I am not racist
No? You’re obviously illiterate.
You’re an idiot and breed hate. You’re the racist. I’m assuming you’re from the north where instead of coming together as Charleston did you think burning you’re town and ruining you’re church and businesses are productive. Think what you want but by the looks of it people from the South stand side by side through a crisis NOT DIVIDED.
We don’t actually consider Baltimore part of the North. It’s properly considered a border state. just sayin’
The south does not contain all racist people. Idiots like you are the problem with humanity
One would spell bear b e a r not bare in the way you used the word in the sentence you wrote.
Exactly! Children learn hate at home, so by the time they enter school, their minds have already been tainted. I won’t be surprised to find out that they are associated with the GOP and the warped NRA who believe that anyone and everyone should have a d@m gun! They ate already saying that the people in the church should have guns! Can you imagine that, everybody in the church shooting all around?! How crazy is that?! The church is supposed to be a place of peace, not gun violence! What a disgusting paw he is for buying that murderer a gun! Oh by the way, that rag of a flag is STILL flying high there today when the others have been lowered out of respect!
I meant, are already saying …
The Dixie flag doesn’t stand for racism. Many racist acts have been done under the American flag. Like the slaughter of the Native Americans. Does that make the American Flag racist? No. The Dixie flag stands for Southern pride. For me that is what it stands for.
Yeah, right A hole
The gun didn’t do this, a deceived and troubled young man did. Bad guys get guns no matter what. Gun laws only restrict those that don’t break laws… Never does it affect the bad guys. I live in Texas where almost everyone has a gun, and the bad guys think twice before they try anything. For the record my church has armed volunteers at every service in addition to those of us that carry on our own. A gunman wouldn’t make it far in my church. That guy chose that church because he knew that with their political affiliations, no one in there would have a gun. And shame on you for trying to label this man a Republican. The GOP has NEVER identified with that ideology nor will it… Democrats on the other hand… Have.
Of course he leans gop ish,,his manifesto is from a guy who has donated top several republican candidates.so to try and say dems are more likely to be into this cracked ethos is a wafer thin argument! !!
Yet another reason to never go to Texas.
what does this have to do with Texas?
Very well said Anonymous; if only people would open their eyes and hearts for troubled children! This young man I am sure had obvious troubled signs growing up and either the parents swept it under the rug or were in deep denial! He was definitely seeking some serious attention! Very sad; prayers for his parents and family members who have to live with this for the rest of their lives! Also prayers for all the victims and their families!
Don’t stereotype that all people from the south are racist. We are not all this way. Don’t let one bad apple spoil the whole bunch!
I definitely agree!!
That’s ridiculous. States aren’t racist, people are. Dylann Roof is the product of dumbass parents who allowed him to drop out of high school and waste his life. They are at least partly responsible for the Charleston murders, and they will be partly responsible for the execution of their son. Dylann Roof would have probably been a better human being if he had been raised by wolves.
Absolutely; his parents should be held partially responsible and unfortunately they will not! As a parent how can we NOT feel responsible and held partially responsible when they are a product of our examples! Monkey see; monkey do! I do feel there may be a 1% chance this statement may not be true!
You never know. My brother was indoctrinated into a religious extremist group while he was in college. Nobody – parents, sibling, etc – in the family is religious. Also, people that do into cults as young adults are brainwashed by the groups, not their families.
The sister turned him in, the uncle offered to execute his nephew. There was no indication that the family believed what Dylan Roof believed.