James Horner Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Oscar-winning Titanic composer James Horner died on Monday when his single-engine plane crashed in Southern California.

The pilot was killed in the accident and although the name of the deceased has not been officially released by police, Horner’s assistant Sylvia Patrycja confirmed the musician was dead.

“We have lost an amazing person with a huge heart, and unbelievable talent,” Patrycja wrote on Facebook.

“He died doing what he loved. Thank you for all your support and love and see you down the road.”

He leaves a wife, Sarah, and two daughters in Calabasas, California.

EEUU: We're sad to confirm film composer James Horner died in a plane crash at the age of 61. #RIP https://t.co/urZUNcE6nQ — Adech Films (@AdechFilms) June 23, 2015

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Crash Happened Around 9:30 a.m. Monday in Los Padres National Forest, 100 Miles From Los Angeles

Ventura County fire spokesman Mike Lindbery said the crash happened around 9:30am in the Los Padres National Forest about 100 miles north-west of Los Angeles.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was an S-312 Tucano MK1 turbo-prop with two seats.

2. Nobody Else Was Onboard

The crash caused a blaze in brush around the site that was extinguished by firefighters.

Horner was flying solo at the time of the accident. Investigators are still trying to find out the cause.

3. Horner’s Attorney Says ‘If He Wasn’t in It, He Would Have Called’

Jay Cooper, an attorney for Horner, said the plane was one of several owned by the 61-year-old composer.

According to the Daily Mail, Cooper said no one has heard from Horner and that ‘if he wasn’t in it, he would have called.’

There is nothing that shaped my movie-going experience more than the musical genius of James Horner. He will live on through the ages. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) June 23, 2015

4. He Won Two Oscars for His Work on ‘Titanic’

Horner collected two Oscars for his work on the 1997 film Titanic, for both his work on the score and writing the hugely popular theme song to the film My heart Will Go On, which was sung by Celine Dion.

He also won two Grammys and two Golden Globes for his work on the blockbuster.

Horner also wrote the scores to Apollo 13, A Beautiful Mind, Willow and The Missing, all films by Ron Howard.

He was nominated for 10 Oscars over the course of his career and won six Grammys out of 13 nominations.

I"m so sad to hear about James Horner..He scored the first movie I did..Star Trek 2…great composer..great person…huge loss — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) June 23, 2015

5. He Also Worked With Director James Cameron on ‘Avatar’ & ‘Alien’

He was a regular collaborator with Titanic director James Cameron and worked with him on Avatar and Aliens.

He had been composing the score to the two sequels that have been planned to Avatar.

His next film to be released will be Southpaw, the boxing drama starring Jake Gyllenhall and Rachel McAdams.