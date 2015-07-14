Dallas Keuchel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Starting the All-Star Game is a big deal. Getting more votes than any other pitcher in MLB is a big deal. Why then, when ESPN was announcing the All-Star rosters, was Dallas Keuchel’s name misspelled? Granted, it’s easier to just call him “the guy with the beard”, but Keuchel has quietly become one of baseball’s best. The ground ball specialist has gone deep into most of his starts, and is tied for the best in the AL with 11 wins heading into the break. Tonight, the Beard will take center stage as he starts on the mound for the American League in Cincinnati. Keuchel joins names like Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, and Dennis Eckersley as AL starting pitchers in baseball history. That’s a big leap for Keuchel, a 7th round pick who had to work his way up through the minor league system.

Here’s what you need to know about Kid Keuchy:

1. He Wasn’t This Good in College

Dallas pitched for three years at the University of Arkansas. A lefty with more than a few pitches, Keuchel was valuable but wasn’t by any means a shutdown pitcher. After struggling his freshman year (5.88 ERA), Keuchel got progressively better over the next few seasons. By his junior year he had cut his ERA down to 3.92. That progression as well as a strong command caught the eye of MLB scouts. Keuchel was selected by the Astros in the 7th round of the 2009 draft and Dallas chose going pro over returning for his senior season.

Even after college nobody could see Keuchel performing as well as he is now. In 2010 and ’11 Keuchel progressed through the minor leagues. He had a consistent pattern: Keuchel would struggle whenever he got promoted to a higher league, but would eventually adjust and thrive. Keuchel made his pro debut in 2012, starting 16 games and posting a 5.27 ERA. Like always, Keuchel has adjusted since being promoted, and has gotten better with each season in Houston.

2. He Throws Five Different Pitches

Dallas Keuchel doesn’t succeed by blowing fastballs past hitters. He has decent velocity on his fastball, but gets most of his outs through placement and generating ground balls. His primary pitch is his sinker, which is known to generate ground balls and get outs. But the real change to his game is the increase in use of his slider. Keuchel came up through college and the minors without much confidence in his slider, but it’s increase in usage have coincided with Keuchel’s success. The slider is Keuchel’s second-most used pitch, and his fourseam fastball is now his least used pitch. He also throws a change and a cutter.

Having a variety of pitches is key for a finesse pitcher like Keuchel. His command with such a range of pitches makes him a nightmare for batters. The pairing of a sinker at 90+ followed up with a nasty breaking slider is the reason Keuchel has generated 10+ ground balls in 18 of his 19 starts in 2015.

3. He’s Been a Big Part of Houston’s Turnaround

Moving into the AL West hasn’t been easy for that Astros. In addition to the move, the team has been rebuilding, going young and cheap throughout the roster. As a result, the Astros haven;t been to the postseason since 2006, and in that span only finished with a winning record twice. In 2013 they hit rock bottom, winning less than 60 games and finishing last in the division for the third straight season. Things started to turn around in 2014, when the team won 70 games and they finished 4th in the AL West.

In 2015, the Astros are almost ready to break out. Under new manager A.J Hinch, the team heads into the break just 0.5 games behind the Angels for first place in the division. With young stars like George Springer and Jose Altuve, Houston is poised to surprise the pundits come September. If they make the playoffs, Keuchel may be in line for a Cy Young, or even an MVP Award. His inning totals and WAR is enough to make an argument that he is one of the league’s best.

4. He Won His First Gold Glove in 2014

When you rely on your sinker as much as Keuchel does, you’re going to see a ton of ground balls. One thing that makes Keuchel so successful is his ability to field those ground balls effectively. Keuchel also has great reaction skills; getting his glove up quickly to snatch would-be hits up the middle for easy outs. Having a pitcher that can field his position helps a defense immensely, as the other middle infielders can be more prepared to position for a double play knowing the short grounder will be fielded. Keuchel’s FIP is 2.82, one of the best in the league.

Keuchel doesn’t always rank as an elite pitcher because he doesn’t strike out as many batters as some of the top arms in MLB. He currently has 114 strikeouts, which puts him at 16th among all starters. Clayton Kershaw leads all pitchers with 160.

5. His Girlfriend Also Works in Sports

Dallas won’t get any extra love from the ladies after his first All-Star start. He’s already in a relationship with Mackenzie Valk, a Sales Manager at Gold Sport Collectibles. Although it’s unclear when Keuchel and Valk started dating, it might be somewhere around Keuchel winning his Gold Glove in 2014. Valk’s employer Gold Sport Collectibles has a relationship with Rawlings, and has developed several products for MLB. GSC’s most notable contribution to baseball is the golden baseballs used in the Home Run Derby and other collectible items.

Valk works in New York, but travels to see Dallas pitch when she can. Dallas made the trip to NYC to visit during the holiday season, and the two talk on Twitter constantly. Follow the couple @kidkeuchy and @Mackenzie_Valk.