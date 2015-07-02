WATCH: Palestine Police Shooting Body Cam Footage

Palestine, Texas, police have released the body cam footage of Officer Kaylynn Griffin during the shooting death of James Bushey outside of an Applebee’s. Both Griffin and fellow officer Sergeant Gabriel Green shot and killed Bushey when he pulled a fake gun on them after being escorted outside of the restaurant. He was suspected of stealing beer from a nearby store.

ABC affiliate KLTV 7 reports:

Police later determined the weapon was a BB gun designed to look like a 9 mm handgun, leaving unanswered questions about why Bushey drew the firearm in the first place. Last week, a grand jury determined that the use of deadly force was justified.

The officers did not face charges, and the video is being used as evidence against police violence critics to show how fast officers have to react to threats.