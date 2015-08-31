Armando Montalvo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The man who got shot at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando has been named as a local aspiring wrestler. The victim is 29-year-old Armando Montalvo. He’s been referred to as “deranged” by the WWE with the company adding that restraining order had been place on him, banning Montalvo from WWE property. He’s also got a bizarre YouTube channel which shows him making vague wrestling related songs while defecating in a bucket.

1. The WWE Say He Spread His Feces & Urine on Their Gym

TMZ reports that in August 2015, the WWE got a restraining order against Montalvo after he spread his uring and feces outside of one of their gym in Orlando. One of the videos on Montalvo’s YouTube channel shows him pooping in a bucket in a apparent preparation for the incident. TMZ adds that on numerous occasions he showed up at the WWE’s gym asking for a job, including just five days before the shooting. In one of those incidents, he was swinging a large chain.

2. The Sheriff Said the Officer Who Shot Montalvo, Feared for His Safety

Orange co sheriff's office working a shooting outside the WWE/wrestling performance center pic.twitter.com/tqMmQu1SXB — Michelle Meredith (@MichelleWESH) August 31, 2015

WFTV reports that there was a single victim in the shooting. The station referred to the shooting as “Deputy-involved.” The deputy who fired the shot at the gym’s entrance has been named as Corporal Steve Wall with the Orange County sheriff’s department. Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said that Wall and Montalvo got into a struggle close to one of the entrances to the gym with Wall believing he was in serious danger.

A witness told WFTV’s Shannon Butler “This guy was crazy. He was here a few days ago and arrested. I guess he came back!” My News 13 reports that deputies were initially called to scene after being told of a criminal trespass in the area. The station says that a deputy got into an altercation with Montalvo opened fire. Montalvo allegedly told the responding officers that he had a knife. That knife has not yet been recovered. He was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has undergone surgery.

3. A WWE Statement Referred to Montalvo as a ‘Deranged Individual’

Massive police presence at WWE performance center. #breaking pic.twitter.com/fBSI8XH59Y — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) August 31, 2015

An official WWE statement referred to Montalvo as a “deranged individual” with “no WWE affiliation.” The press release added that Montalvo had a court order prohibiting him from being on WWE property. The full statement read:

Unfortunately a deranged individual with no WWE affiliation, who had a court order prohibiting him from being on WWE property, was involved in an incident with an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy in the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center. We defer to the Orange County Sheriff’s department for further comment and information.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said that Montalvo was “interested in” a woman at the performance center. That woman was not at the center at the time of the shooting. The sheriff added that Montalvo had a history with confronting law enforcement. On his Twitter and Facebook profiles, Montalvo makes frequent references to WWE diva AJ Lee. In his last tweet before the shooting, he wrote “i love u aj put me in your move forevermore!!”

4. In Addition to Being an Aspiring Wrestler, He Also Wanted to Be a Rapper

On his Facebook page, Montalvo refers to himself as the CEO of “Attitude Gratitude Movementz” which is his organization that has a “Positive take On film Hip Hop, Music and Media to inspire Others to climb from their darkest past! to see a future Where nothing is I’Mpossible!! To show Dreamers That The Dream Is Possible !!” He also writes on his page that he’s a native New Yorker, originally hailing from Queens and that he went to high school in Irvine, California.

5. The Performance Center Is Never Open to the Public

The performance center is not open to the general public. It opened in July 2013. The head trainer at the facility is Matt Bloom, known to wrestling fans as Prince Albert. Also employed as coaches there are Billy Gunn and Joey Mercury. Anybody can apply to be trained at the facility, just click here to find out more.