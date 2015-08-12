Massive Blast Kills 50+, Injures Hundreds in China: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two massive explosions about 30 seconds apart in the Chinese port city of Tianjin sent flames shooting into the air and shockwaves into the city on Wednesday, killing more than 50 people. Several videos of the blast were shared on social media.

#Tianjin death toll rises to 7 according to People's Daily weibo. Some are still trapped in fire due to second blast. pic.twitter.com/gDRrMp63UB — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 12, 2015

The BBC, citing Chinese state media, reports that a shipment of explosives blew up at about 11:30 p.m. local time. That explosion caused a second blast.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hundreds of People Were Injured in the Blasts

The exact number of injuries caused by the blast is not yet known, but The Guardian reports that hundreds were injured, possibly as many as 700.

Videos and photos posted to social media showed bloody and dazed Tianjin residents after the blasts.

#Tianjin: Hospital has received 300-400 injuries. 2 fire fighter lost contact, 6 injured. 38 fire engines on scene. pic.twitter.com/ZN11gpdra3 — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) August 12, 2015

(Warning, the video below is graphic)

2. The Most-Powerful Blast Felt Like a 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake

According to seismic reports from the area, the second blast felt like a 2.9 magnitude earthquake, which is the equivalent of 21 tons of TNT exploding.

NEW DETAILS: #Tianjin explosions felt as earthquakes. First mag 2.3 (equiv to 3 tons of TNT). Second mag 2.9 (equiv to 21 tons of TNT). (2) — Matt Simon (@MSimonTV) August 12, 2015

Several buildings were damaged.

Photos and videos show damage to several buildings in Tianjin. One video (watch it above), purportedly was taken from a security camera inside a building there.

Our reporter on scene says buildings are collapsed as far as 10km away from explosion site in #Tianjin. — Matt Simon (@MSimonTV) August 12, 2015

3. Firefighting Has Been Suspended & Residents Have Left the Area Over Concerns About What Exploded

Concerns about potential hazardous chemicals have caused firefighting to be suspended and residents to flee the area.

According to the Reuters, there were several chemical stored near the explosion, including sodium cyanide.

4. Tianjin Is a City of 7.5 Million People

Tianjin is a city of about 7.5 million in northern China that is home to oil refining and petrochemical industries.

The explosions occurred in the Binhai New Area, according to Xinhua. China’s CCTV said the blasts were at Tianjian Dongjiang Port Rui Hai International Logistics Co. Ltd., which handles the transport of hazardous goods.

5. The Harrowing Videos of the Explosions Quickly Spread on Twitter

Many residents of the port city and other nearby areas began recording the fire that was burning prior to the major explosions. Social media lit up with videos from Tianjin in the moments after the blasts.

