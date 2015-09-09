9/11 Anniversary Tribute: 10 Inspirational Memes

Today is the anniversary of September 11. We pay tribute to the people who gave their lives in the terrorist attacks and to those who died trying to help them. On September 11, 2001, four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States forever changed the course of history. Four passenger airliners were hijacked by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists with the intention of flying them into landmark buildings. American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 were flown into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center complex in New York City. American Airlines Flight 77 was crashed into the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. United Airlines Flight 93 was headed toward Washington, D.C., but was crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers overtook the hijackers. It is believed the intended target of Flight 93 was either the White House or the Capitol Building. The attacks claimed the lives of 2,996 people, including the 19 terrorists. Click on for inspiring, patriot memes with equally inspirational Bible quotes from the New International Version.

September 11th is a day our nation will never forget. So many Americans lost their lives when a terrorist attack hit our country on that fateful day in 2001. The tragedy brought out the best and the worst in humanity. As a nation, hundreds of thousands of people have banded together since the horrific day to support those affected. Charities, funds and foundations have been created. And, each year, a televised ceremony takes place to remember those we lost on 9/11.