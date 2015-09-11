James Frascatore: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The cop who is a accused of brutalizing former tennis star James Blake in Manhattan, after mistaking him for a criminal, possesses a shocking record with the NYPD. The officer has been named as James Frascatore, 38. On September 9, former World No.4 tennis player says he was beaten up as he was arrested outside of the Grand Hyatt hotel in midtown Manhattan. Investigators in the area had been searching for a credit card scamming suspect in the area. Commissioner William Bratton has apologized to Blake but maintained that it wasn’t a case of racial profiling, something Blake agrees with.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Joined the Force at the Age of 34

James Frascatore James Blake Arrest Cop

(NYPD)

Officer Frascatore joined the department in 2011 at the age of 34. The New York Post reports that the had been on track to become a detective until his record came into question.

He’s in the anti-larceny unit in his precinct. Since the Blake incident, Frascatore has been placed on modified duty. You can watch Blake talk about the arrest above.

2. One Complaint Says that Frascatore ‘Sadistically & Maliciously’ Beat a Suspect

NYPD Axe Attack

(Getty)

One of the more shocking allegations involving Frascatore happened in January 2013 when 39-year-old Warren Diggs says he was “sadistically and maliciously” beaten by Frascatore. WNYC reports that Diggs says he was racially profiled during the incident, which occurred in Queens. Diggs and his girlfriend, who was also present during the incident, took their case to the Civilian Complaint Review Board. After the Blake incident emerged, Frascatore told the New York Post “This guy needed to go a long time ago . . . He likes putting his hands on people…Hopefully, [Blake’s] in a better position to do something about it so that he won’t be able to get away with it anymore.”

3. Another Man Said That Frascatore Called Him a ‘F**king Ni**er’ as he Pepper Sprayed Him

Another complaint against Frascatore came from a man named Stefon Luckey, he claimed that the cop and some of his pals racially profiled him in May 2013, reports the New York Daily News. WNYC reports that Luckey’s $5 million lawsuit was thrown out by the Civilian Complaint Review Board but he maintains that the cop called Luckey a “f**king ni**er” as he beat him. You can watch a video of the incident above.

4. NYPD’s Top Brass Is Trying to Get the Bottom of Why Frascatore Didn’t Report the Blake Incident Straight Away

(Getty)

(Getty)

Part of the investigation into Frascatore and the other officers involved in the arrest of Blake is down to the cops failure to report the incident to top brass. Commissioner Bratton told CNN “Mr. Blake indicated he would be willing to meet with the Internal Affairs Bureau as our investigation continues.” Mayor Bill De Blasio also said in an interview with New York One “This shouldn’t have happened, and he shouldn’t have been treated this way.”

5. The Real Suspects in the James Blake Case Are in Custody

The real suspects in the credit card fraud have been taken into custody. They are British citizens James Short, 27, and Jarmaine Grey, 26, reports the New York Times. They’ve been held on $50,000 bail each and been forced to surrender their passports. They’re accused of ID theft, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. The company that was allegedly scammed by the pair, GoButler, say they shipped $18,000 worth of merchandise under fraudulent circumstance. That company has been helping the NYPD with their inquiries.

