Lamonte Streeter Shooting: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

An 11-year-old boy in St. Louis shot and killed a 16-year-old at point blank range after an apparent attempted home invasion. The victim has been named as Lamonte Streeter. Initially, it was reported that Streeter, along with another man, Stevieon Jackson, 22, had been attempting to rob the home in broad daylight on the afternoon of September 3. The shooter was at home with his 4-year-old sister at the time. He told officers that the gun was his mother.

1. A Neighbor of the Shooter Says ‘It Was Not a Break-In’

Speaking to the St. Louis Post-Disptach, a neighbor of the shooter, Donna Jackson said “It was not a break-in. He shot him in the head.” While a separate neighbor, Jazmyne Clark, told the paper that Streeter had been selling a phone to the young boy when something went wrong resulting in the gunfire. She added “[Streeter] was never in the house. He wasn’t breaking in at all. He was just trying to sell him his phone.” Clark also said that they 11-year-old had been waving the gun around in front the house earlier in the day.

2. The Boy’s Mother Bought the Gun for Protection After Previous Attempted Break-ins

The shooter’s mother told officers that she had bought the gun for protection after numerous other break-in attempts, reports that Associated Press. Streeter was shot dead in the foyer of her home in St. Louis County, Missouri. The mother is co-operating with the investigation.

3. Streeter’s Friend Who Was at the Scene Remains in Police Custody

Streeter’s friend Stevion Jackson, who was there at the time of the shooting, has been taking into custody and is facing burglary charges, reports Fox St. Louis. Meanwhile, investigating officers told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they’re still following the theory that this was an attempted robbery but added that they haven’t finished taking statements.

4. The Shooter’s Aunt Doubts Her Nephew’s Account

One of the shooter’s neighbors, Anna Carvin, 25, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the shooter had previously broken into her home to steal cell phones. Though Sharon Taylor, the shooter’s aunt, told the Associated press that her nephew “isn’t a troublemaker” though she added that she doubted his story about the shooting of Lamonte Streeter.

