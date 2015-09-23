Todd Christie, Chris’ Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chris Christie’s brother had an account on cheating website Ashley Madison and had an affair with a woman he met on there. This revelation about Todd Christie, 51, brother of the New Jersey governor, comes from a shocking report from InTouch. Over the summer of 2015, Ashley Madison, a website that caters to those who want to cheat on their spouses, was hacked. In August, all of the information held by the site was leaked online.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Christie Wrote on His Profile That He Was ‘Willing to Try Most Anything Once’

According to InTouch, Christie wrote on his profile that he was “willing to try most anything once” and that he was looking for “someone to bring some more spice into my life.” The magazine goes on to quote a source that Christie and a woman had sex “about a dozen times.” He shut his account down in August 2015, after the hack. On the day that the revelations came out, the Daily Mail asked Christie about the allegations to which he replied “Walk away. Walk away.”

The InTouch source added:

Toddy knows that he’ll probably lose his family – and that it could cost Chris the Republican nomination. Chris should not be guilty by association, but Todd’s actions will surely be associated with the Christie family’s character…Todd’s a total narcissist. He thought the was going to get away with it.”

His profile also read “I’m a very passionate man. Love to kiss and love lots of foreplay. Easily hooked by a great smile, deep soulful eyes and a confident woman. I need stimulating conversation… Love to make people laugh and always strive to please. :-)”

2. He’s in Charge of Financing for His Brother’s Presidential Campaign

Since leaving his Wall Street job, Christie has been active in his brother’s political career. In June 2015, he was named as the head of financing in New Jersey for Governor Christie’s presidential campaign. This revelation isn’t the first time he may have damaged his brother’s political ambitions. In January 2015, he responded to criticisms of his brother’s fandom of the Dallas Cowboys when he wrote on Facebook “The Gov has been a Cowboys fan for his entire life and ALL of you would sit with the owner of your favorite team in a heartbeat if given the chance. And for every calorically challenged FB person who posts about the Gov’s weight–forget the magic mirror and look at yourself. Weight posts—really?” Conservative political advisor Rick Shaftan, who had a well-publicized beef with Todd Christie, told ABC News in January 2015 “I don’t think Todd Christie will be a problem for his brother. If anything, people might be attracted to [his defense of his brother]. I don’t think people vote for or against candidates because of their brother.”

3. During His Wall Street Career, He Was Accused of Cheating Clients Out of Money

Christie, who now serves as a director at Ernst & Young, reports NJ.com, previously had a very lucrative career on Wall Street. The New York Times reported in 2010 that Christie made $60 million in 2000 when his stock specialist firm was bought over by Goldman Sachs. Then, in 2003, he came under a federal investigation when his firm was accused of defrauding customers. He was ultimately not indicted with his brother saying in 2009 that Todd Christie had done “absolutely nothing wrong.”

4. He’s Married With 5 Kids

Christie, a graduate of the University of Delaware, like his brother, is married to woman named Andrea. The couple have five children together and live in the Mendham Township, New Jersey.

5. Governor Christie Is a Proponent of ‘Traditional Marriage’

For all of his political career, Governor Chris Christie has endorsed the view that “I also believe marriage should be exclusively between one man and one woman…If a bill legalizing same sex marriage came to my desk as governor, I would veto it.”