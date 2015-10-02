Chris Harper Mercer Online Dating Profile: Gunman Sought Romance

Next Image: Screen Shot 2015-10-01 at 9.53.20 PM Alleged Umpqua Community College shooter Chris Harper Mercer took the lives of 10 people in Roseburg, Oregon. He had an online dating profile on "Spiritual Passions" under the username "IRONCROSS45." Chris Harper Mercer was identified as the gunman in the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon, CBS News reports. Police said 10 people were killed, including the 26-year-old gunman, and seven others were injured. Earlier reports were that there were up to 15 killed and more than 20 injured. Next

