EZPeeZ on ‘Shark Tank’: Interview With Owner

EZPeeZ, an adjustable toilet lid to help kids with potty training, entered the Shark Tank on October 16th. We interviewed creator Brian Kleinschmidt about starting the company and his appearance on the show. Here is what he told us about…

How the Idea Came About

When I was potty training my daughter, I could not believe that the products to potty train had not really changed since my brother and I were trained 30 years ago. It is those same disgusting foam donuts that you have to take on and off.

The 1st Customer- His Daughter

My first customer was my, now 6-year-old daughter. She loves it and loves how every time she flips the lids, she can see her favorite cartoon on the toilet seat. Even though she was already potty trained, the product worked for her because she still falls through the hole of the toilet without hanging onto the edge with both hands. EZPeeZ is more than just a potty training tool. It is a seat that a child can use for years and years until they are big enough not to fall through. Believe it or not this is a huge problem.

Being on Another Reality Show 1st- ‘The Amazing Race’

The Amazing Race was the most intense experience of my life….that is until I stepped into the Tank. You really don’t know how nerve-wracking it is until you walk down that long hallway and those double doors open!

