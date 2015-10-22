Janna Ryan, Paul’s Wife: The Pictures You Need to See

Janna Ryan may have come from a Democratic family, but she's a huge supporter of her husband, Paul Ryan, who's running for speaker of the House. Janna had a thriving, successful career as a lobbyist and a tax attorney in Washington, D.C. when she and Paul first met. After they married, she gave everything up so she could be a stay-at-home wife and mother to their three children. Click through the gallery to see more photos of this stunning woman and her husband and to learn more about the wife of the man who will likely be the next speaker of the House. (Getty)