Tenisha Fearon, Junilah Lawrence’s Mother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tenisha Fearon is accused of throwing her 6-month-old baby out of a Bronx apartment window, killing her. The horrific incident occurred on the afternoon of October 15 on Tiebout Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of New York. The baby fell six stories. Fearon, 27, was Junilah Lawrence’s biological mother. A source told the New York Daily News that the tragedy occurred during a “psychotic episode” while being naked.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Witnesses Say Fearon Screamed ‘Praise God’ & ‘Hallelujah’ Before Lawrence Was Dropped

The New York Times reports that witnesses at the scene reported seeing someone dangling the 6-month-old out of a sixth floor window. Police were first called to the neighborhood, along Tiebout Avenue in the Bronx, at around 2 p.m. on October 15. The Times report says that the 911 dispatched who received the call heard someone in the background saying “Don’t throw the baby. Don’t throw the baby…People heard this…People in the building heard this.” The New York Post quoted a neighbor, Lizette Rodriguez, saying “I heard [the baby’s mother] screaming and she was saying, ‘Praise God!’ ‘Hallelujah!’ Then she was screaming ‘I’m going to throw her! I’m going to throw her – we’re all going to die.” She then allegedly told officers that the “devil” was in her baby.

The child was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed in the case, reports CBS New York. The mother has been taken to the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center for examination, according to New York 1.

At the time that the baby was thrown, there were three other children inside the apartment “possibly with another parent,” reports the New York Times. Tenisha Fearon was “emotionally disturbed” when she was taken from the scene by officers, reports NBC New York. That station gave the other children in the apartment’s ages as 4, 8 and 10. Speaking to the New York Daily News, Fearon’s other children were all lying naked beside their mother when neighbor Gregorio Lopez went into her apartment during the ordeal. The Daily News described the scene as “ritualistic.”

2. This Is the Second Case Like This in the Last Month in the Bronx

In late September, 33-year-old Jennifer Berry was arrested and accused of throwing her newborn baby girl out of a seventh-story window on East 183 street in the Bronx. News 12 reported after Berry’s first court date on October 5 that as a result, investigators in Westchester were reopening an investigation into Berry’s child’s death in 2008 which was supposedly of natural causes. A New York Times piece on Berry quoted friends of hers calling the suspect “sweet and shit.” According to the Times, Berry had hid her pregnancy from her family and even her boyfriend, Giovanni Johnson. She had even claimed to investigating officers that she had given birth to a stillborn.

3. She Said 2010 Was the Year When She ‘Became a Better Mother’

There are no Facebook updates that show up on Fearon’s page since January 2011. In a post on December 31, 2010, Fearon wrote “Wow 2010 a year i will never forget, a year I did the most crying, a year I lose my MOTHER, and the year I became a woman and even a better mother. a year I seen who my real and fake friends are. I feel good blessing coming my way for the new year it’s just up to me to make the right choice.” That page shows her with two young children in many different photos.

4. Officers From the NYPD’s Hostage Negotiation Team Had Been Deployed to Fearon’s Home

The NYPD’s hostage negotiation team were dispatched to Tiebout Avenue but officials refused to comment on whether or not there was an actual hostage situation, reports the New York Times. The baby had been dropped before officers got to the scene.

5. In January 2015, the Wall Street Journal Referred to Tiebout Avenue as Being ‘Wearied by Gun Crime, Drugs’

Back in January 2015, two NYPD officers, Andrew Dossi, 30, and Aliro Pellerano, 38, were shot while investigating a robbery on Tiebout Avenue. Both survived the attack. In the aftermath, the Wall Street Journal wrote a piece about Tiebout Avenue referring to it as ” a place made tense and weary by violence.”