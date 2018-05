The fire at the John Hancock Center in Chicago is under control now, but not before blazing flames erupted from the 50th floor. One person was injured and firefighters were quick to respond. These videos capture the tense moments when it was unsure if the fire was going to spread.

The fire was raised to a two-alarm level before it was finally put out, The Chicago Tribune reported. The fire started on a residential floor. Traffic on North Michigan Avenue was closed.