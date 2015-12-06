WATCH: Video Shows Miami Beach Police Fatally Shooting Suspect

  • Published
  • Updated

WARNING: The video below is graphic, viewer discretion is advised.

 

A bystander’s video shows Miami Beach, Florida, police shoot and kill an armed bank robbery suspect Saturday morning on a busy city street.

The shirtless suspect, who has not been identified, was holding a razor blade, police said. Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates told reporters the man went into a barber shop after being spotted by officers searching for him, and came out with a straight-edge razor.

The video shows the man pointing the razor toward one of the officers. He was then shot twice by an officer holding an AR-15-style rifle nearly simultaneously. The video appears to show another officer hit the suspect with a stun gun almost at the same time or right before the shot was fired, but police have not confirmed if that device was used.

A video shows Miami Beach, Florida, police officers fatally shooting a bank robbery suspect armed with a razor. (YouTube)

The suspect was surrounded by several officers when he was shot.

According to CNN, the suspect was Hispanic. The officer, who has also not been identified, is a six-year veteran and is also Hispanic.

One of the officers was wearing a body camera, but the video has not been made public.

The shooting will be investigated by the Miami-Dade Police.

166 Comments

