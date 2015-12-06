WATCH: Video Shows Miami Beach Police Fatally Shooting Suspect

WARNING: The video below is graphic, viewer discretion is advised.

A bystander’s video shows Miami Beach, Florida, police shoot and kill an armed bank robbery suspect Saturday morning on a busy city street.

The shirtless suspect, who has not been identified, was holding a razor blade, police said. Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates told reporters the man went into a barber shop after being spotted by officers searching for him, and came out with a straight-edge razor.

The video shows the man pointing the razor toward one of the officers. He was then shot twice by an officer holding an AR-15-style rifle nearly simultaneously. The video appears to show another officer hit the suspect with a stun gun almost at the same time or right before the shot was fired, but police have not confirmed if that device was used.

The suspect was surrounded by several officers when he was shot.

According to CNN, the suspect was Hispanic. The officer, who has also not been identified, is a six-year veteran and is also Hispanic.

One of the officers was wearing a body camera, but the video has not been made public.

The shooting will be investigated by the Miami-Dade Police.