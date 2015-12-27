Dallas Tornadoes: The Videos You Need to See

Multiple tornadoes touched down across the Dallas region tonight, leaving damage to homes and businesses in the region, along with reports of at least eight deaths. These are videos shared by people in the area. The above video was shared by Courtney Dunn on YouTube. She was driving through Rockwall and said she got dashcam footage of a tornado as it ripped through a transformer.

Many people shared videos while they were hunkered down in basements and parking garages, hiding out from the storm. This one was shared from the Omni parking garage in Dallas:

Meanwhile, Jeff Piotrowski shared a livestream on Periscope of a search and rescue for people trapped in homes in the Dallas region. You can watch the video at this link. You can also watch video that he took driving through the storm here. You can see photos of the tornadoes in an article here.

This next video was taken by storm chaser Nathan Moore, showing a massive tornado on U.S. Route 80 in Rowlett, Texas. According to DFW Scanner, the hardest hit area in Rowlett was mostly south of 66 between Chisea Road and Dalrock Road. Responders from Dallas, Richardson, Forney, Plano, Mesquite, Rockwall, and the state were coming to help in that region.

This video was also taken of the Rowlett tornado:

At least 50,000 people were left without power in North Texas. Reports of fatalities and injuries are still coming in. Three people died in Collin County and five in the Garland area, ABC News reported. The five deaths may have all been on I-30 when cars were blown off the highway. The following video was taken of significant damage in Nevada and Copeville in Collin County:

This next video was taken while a resident was driving through a neighborhood in the Red Oak/Ovilla area that was hit by a tornado. Although dark, you can see some of the destroyed homes in the video:

The Ovilla Road Church of the Nazarene received extensive damage and parts of the church were destroyed by a tornado. Here’s video of some of the damage:

Finally, this video shared on Twitter showed the massive size of a tornado as it touched down in the Dallas region, giving you an idea of just why so much damage was reported in the region: