Coretta Scott King, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Wife: The Photos You Need to See

Coretta Scott King

Today we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2016, a day of service and remembrance for a man who changed our nation's history. His wife, Coretta Scott King, died in 2006 at the age of 78. We remember Coretta as well for her fearless leadership, working alongside her husband during his lifetime and long after his untimely death.

While she was first introduced to the world as Dr. King's wife, Coretta was an activist in her own right. She fought not only for an end to racial segregation, but for freedom of religion, the equal rights of women, and for LGBT equality. Coretta Scott King championed the protection of the environment and the disarming of nuclear weapons. Coretta traveled the world, meeting with political and cultural leaders and reminding everyone up to her death that her husband's message of nonviolence was just as important in the 21st century as it was during the Civil Rights Movement.

In 1968, Coretta Scott King established the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, now more commonly known as The King Center, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Center acts as both a memorial site where people can pay their respects to Dr. King's life and contributions to society, and also as an outreach center for the community. Per their website, the King Center aims to continue the following mission: Educating the world on the life, legacy and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., inspiring new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today.

