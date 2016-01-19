Faith Kies & Alexander O’Neill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 16-year-old, who ran away with her 24-year-old boyfriend, was killed along with her beau nearly 2,000 miles from her home. According to authorities in Phoenix, Faith Kies life-support machine was turned off on January 16, she finally passed away on January 19. She was found wounded in suburban Phoenix on the night of January 18. Also found was her boyfriend, Alexander O’Neill, he was pronounced dead at the seen after committing suicide via self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have said that O’Neill shot Kies and the took his own life.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alexander O’Neill Drove Kies From Illinois to Phoenix

NBC Phoenix reports that cops believe that Kies was picked up in Illinois by O’Neill and the two went to Phoenix together. She disappeared on January 13 after leaving a note, reports the Northwest Herald in Illinois. On January 15, police in Phoenix were contacted by Illinois cops telling them that Kies may be in the area, reports ABC Phoenix.

2. O’Neill’s Parents Were on Scene at the Shooting

After cops got a tip telling them that the car they were looking for was at a home along 43rd Avenue and Cactus Road, officers contacted Kies’ parents. NBC Phoenix reports that shortly after this, two gunshots were heard coming from inside the home. Although Kies was alive when cops entered the house, first responders did not expect her to survive. The Chicago Tribune reports that O’Neill’s parents were on scene at the home in Phoenix as they live in the area.

3. Alexander O’Neill Was Faith Kies’ Sister’s Best Friend

The Northwest Herald in Illinois reports that Kies and O’Neill met through her sister, Windy. Windy was O’Neill’s roommate and friend. Her father, Stormy, told the Herald that she was unable to discourage a romantic relationship between her daughter and O’Neill. In a touching Facebook post after his daughter died, Stormy Kies wrote:

I am trying to come up with a way to say thank you to all of my friends, family, neighbors and everyone who has sent their love, prayers, thoughts and sympathies at our loss of Faith Kies. I just cannot keep up with all of the outpouring, but I want you all to know how very special all of it is to us. We are going through a process that will never end. I have run out of words and ways to say thank you to everyone for everything they have said, offered to do and/or have done for us. For those of you who have a special memory of Faith – if you could post it to her wall or mine – those really mean the world to me personally.

4. Faith’s Father Described Her as a ‘Leader’

As a sophomore student at Woodstock High School, Kies was active in track and field, on the honor roll and performed in school plays, reports the Northwest Herald. Her Facebook page shows her love for her artwork and her pets. She was a native of Woodstock, Illinois, which is about 60 miles north of Chicago. Speaking to the Northwest Herald, Stormy Kies said, “She was creative. She was a leader of her friends. When she could be having the worst day but saw someone who was down, she’d do anything she could to make them happy. She was that kind of person.” He added that since the tragedy, his family are “getting by” and that his daughter’s organs will be donated.

5. There Are No Funeral Plans Currently for Kies

A the time of writing, no funeral plans have been set for Kies. She is survived by her father and mother, Sue, brother, Connor, sister, Savannah; and niece, Catherine. The Northwest Herald reported in October 2015 that Kies and her mother competed in a charity run for cancer awareness. That piece notes that Kies’ aunt, Georgianna Kavanagh, died at the age of 16 after suffering from breast cancer.