California Flood: The Photos You Need to See

Rare flooding has been pummeling Southern California and isn't expected to let up yet. After extreme drought conditions became almost commonplace, El Nino is now shaking things up and bringing heavy rains and floods to the sunshine state. Mud slides went spewing down 101 Freeway in Ventura County on Wednesday, and part of the 5 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley was temporarily shut down, the LA Times reported. From Sunday afternoon through 2 pm Wednesday, rainfall totals ranged from 5.16 inches at the San Gabriel Dam to 3.36 inches at the Santa Barbara Airport and down to 1.21 inches in Long Beach. But this weather and rain aren't letting up yet. The current storm could keep going, with a brief break on Friday, and another system could hit Saturday night and bring more rain. This photo was shared on Reddit by user flunkaus. It shows flooding in Mission Hills, including a BMW left out in the flooding waters. Click through the gallery to see more photos of the rare flooding from people in the region. (Reddit/Imgur)