DeMonte Ty’Juan Douglas: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police in South Carolina have arrested two teenagers in relation to a puppy who was shot 18 times with a BB gun and stabbed with a knife. The dog was found on February 21 by a maintenance worker at Wildwood Springs, an apartment complex in the Charlotte suburb of Rock Hill. Two days later, cops in the area arrested DeMonte Douglas, 17, and an unnamed 14-year-old. Both are accused of animal cruelty. The dog, a 6-week-old Lab mix named Brody by the staff at Ebenezer Animal Hospital, survived and is recovering.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Douglas Shot the Puppy & Threw a Knife at Him

In a Facebook post on February 23, the Rock Hill Police Department said that Douglas had been arrested in relation to the abuse suffered by Brody. The police thanked the public for their help in the apprehension of Douglas and the 14-year-old. KENS5 reports that Douglas lives at the apartment complex as does the other teenage suspect.

The Rock Hill Herald Online reports that Douglas and the 14-year-old are accused of shooting Brody 18 times and throwing a knife at him. Citing documents, the website says that Douglas and his partner are accused of committing the abuse “without reason or cause.”

2. Brody Has Been Adopted by a Family With a 10-Year-Old Girl After His ‘Remarkable Recovery’

Speaking to KENS5, Dr. Jay Hreiz, a vet at Ebenzer Animal Hospital, talked about Brody’s “remarkable recovery.” He added that BB gun pellets don’t tend to cause much of a problem for dogs. Dr. Hreiz said, “We find BBs in dogs all the time and they generally don’t cause a big issue. They’re inert, they’re not moving’ they’re not puncturing organs or making him overtly uncomfortable.” He also said, “It’s just been an overwhelming amount of support and you know it was a very sad beginning, but I think it’s going to be a very happy ending for him.” The Herald Online reports that when Brody was taken to the hospital, vets found 18 BB pellets in the dog as well as “intestinal parasites.”

NBC News reported on February 24 that “hundreds of people” have applied to adopt Brody after his ordeal. The Rock Hill Herald Online reported that same day that a family with a 10-year-old girl had been chosen as Brody’s new home. Alicia Schwartz, the vice president of Project Safe Pet, said that the girl had been devastated when her longtime family pet died. Schwartz added, “We thought the connection between the child and everything was really cool.”

3. Douglas Used to Have a Photo of His Dog as His Facebook Profile Photo

On his Facebook page, Douglas refers to himself as a former student at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina. At the time of his arrest, the Herald Online reported that he was studying at Rock Hill High School, where his mother said his grades were “Up and down.” In his profile photos folder on Facebook, it shows that in December 2010, Douglas used a photo of his dog (above) as his profile pic. A little over a year later, Douglas changed his profile photo to that of his cat.

4. Rock Hill Cops Threatened to Make Information About Douglas’ Arrest Private Because of the Racist Abuse He Was Receiving

After Douglas’ arrest was announced, the Rock Hill police had to put out a subsequent statement threatening to make the case private following the racist abuse that the suspect received on the RHPD Facebook page. That statement noted that the police understood the community’s “passion” regarding Brody’s case but that didn’t warrant the torrent of personal abuse that came Brody’s way.

One comment from Sheila Burgess said, “Ever notice there are no blacks commenting on stories like this? That is because they would not get any attention. Black lives DONT matter…..not to me.” Another person, Pasquale Canceilliere wrote, “I’m sure this “kid” was on his way to college and turn his life around. And we should offer all the tax payor funded rehabilitation possible! Because like osama, i mean hussein obama ( i cant believe i always mix those names up) says black lives matter and they’re doing a great job for ‘merica!”

5. Douglas & His Partner Could Face 5 Years in Prison

In the Facebook post announcing the arrest of Douglas, it mentioned that the 14-year-old had been “petitioned to juvenile court.” The Rock Hill Herald Online reports that Douglas has been held without bond in a city jail. The website later reported that he was released on a personal recognizance bond of $5,000. He’s due back in court at the Moss Justice Center on April 18.

According to the law in South Carolina: