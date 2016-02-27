Georgia Democratic Polls 2016: Sanders Trails Clinton

Hillary Clinton looks to have a comfortable lead in Georgia based on early polling numbers heading into Super Tuesday. According to RealClear Politics, Sanders faces a massive deficit in Georgia by an average of 36.8 percentage points.

Georgia has the second most delegates at stake on Super Tuesday with 117. Given the delegates are split proportionally based on the results, the Sanders campaign will attempt to narrow the gap in hopes of winning some of the delegates on March 1.

Here’s a look at the early Georgia Democratic polls.

RealClear Politics Average

RealClear Politics keeps a running average of the polls from Georgia. The average includes the data from four polls. The polls are the WSB-TV/Landmark poll conducted February 26, TEGNA/SurveyUSA poll conducted February 22-23, FOX 5 Atlanta poll conducted February 22-23 and the PPP poll conducted February 14-16.

CANDIDATE VOTE % Hillary Clinton 62.8 Bernie Sanders 26

WSB-TV/Landmark

The WSB-TV/Landmark poll was conducted February 26. It has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE % Hillary Clinton 68 Bernie Sanders 22

TEGNA/SurveyUSA

The TEGNA/SurveyUSA poll was conducted February 22-23. It has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE % Hillary Clinton 66 Bernie Sanders 27

FOX 5 Atlanta

The FOX 5 Atlanta poll was conducted February 22-23. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

CANDIDATE VOTE % Hillary Clinton 57 Bernie Sanders 29

PPP

The PPP poll was conducted February 14-16. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.