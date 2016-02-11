What Are the Powerball Winning Numbers for February 10?

Tonight’s Powerball drawing is for $157 million! The drawing will happen at 10:59 pm Eastern. If you want to watch the drawing live online, please see this story. The winning numbers for tonight, February 10, are:

2 – 3 – 40 – 50 – 62 and Powerball of 5

If only one person wins, the “lump sum” will be worth $101.7 million, before taxes. No one won the jackpot on Saturday, so the pot is growing. In addition, no one walked away with a $2 million and only one person, from Illinois, got the $1 million prize. There were 794,265 winners total, ranging from $4 up to $1 million.

How do you know if your numbers won? If you match all five white balls in any order and match the red Powerball number, then you’ll win the jackpot. But there are additional ways to win. If you matched some of the numbers and are wanting to know if you won, please read the article at this link.

There were three winners for the recent huge $1.5 billion jackpot, from California, Florida, and Tennessee. You can read more about the winners here. Only one out of the three winners has come forward so far. How much longer do they have? To find out the deadline for claiming a big Powerball jackpot, please see this story.

The chances of winning are just a little better than 1 in 300 million. And yet three people defied those odds for the $1.5 billion jackpot and walked away winners.

Want to see the video of tonight’s drawing? Here it is:

