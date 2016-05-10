Current Democratic Delegate Count: Clinton Leads Sanders

Bernie Sanders is looking to cut into Hillary Clinton’s delegate lead. Sanders won the West Virginia Democratic primary, but the specific delegate breakdown will depend on the final results.
According to FiveThirtyEight, Clinton had a 283 pledged delegate lead heading into West Virginia. The state had 29 delegates at stake in Tuesday’s primary.
Given the current deficit, the challenge Sanders faces is the Democratic primaries have delegates split proportionally based on the results. He needs to not only win states, but win them by a wide margin in order to make up ground in the delegate race.
After West Virginia, the candidates have primaries in Kentucky and Oregon on May 17. Kentucky has 61 delegates at stake while Oregon has 73 delegates up for grabs.
Here’s a look at the latest delegate count as well as the West Virginia delegate breakdown.
Current Democratic Delegate Count
The following data is a look at the pledged delegate count courtesy of FiveThirtyEight.
|CANDIDATE
|DELEGATES
|Hillary Clinton
|1,715
|Bernie Sanders
|1,439
West Virginia Democratic Delegate Count
West Virginia has 29 delegates at stake. The data below is courtesy of CNN.
|CANDIDATE
|DELEGATES
|Bernie Sanders
|18
|Hillary Clinton
|11
