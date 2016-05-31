Ramadan Fasting Times 2016: Ramadan Fasting Timetable

When does fasting for Ramadan 2016 start? Ramadan is the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed and its observance is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar and is commonly observed with prayers, recitation of the Quran, and fasting by Muslims.

This year, Ramadan begins at sundown on Sunday, June 5 and ends at sundown on Tuesday, July 5, with Eid al-Fitr, or the breaking of the Ramadan fast. These dates vary culturally.

Between June 5 and July 5, observant Muslims fast during daylight hours. The times of sunrise and sunset vary depending on location. Here are three options for determining the exact times of sunrise and sunset during the month of Ramadan 2016:

To find the times of sunrise (sehr) and sunset (iftar) for each day of Ramadan 2016 in major American cities, visit this timetable at Ramadanmonth.com by clicking here.

If you’re not near one of the cities listed on the timetable, simply enter your location or zip code at salah.com and note the times of sunrise and maghrib (the daily prayer that happens at sunset).

Another handy way to follow Ramadan rules is to download a Radam app. Click here to find the best one for you.