Ramadan Fasting Times 2016: Ramadan Fasting Timetable

When does fasting for Ramadan 2016 start? Ramadan is the month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed and its observance is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar Islamic calendar and is commonly observed with prayers, recitation of the Quran, and fasting by Muslims.
This year, Ramadan begins at sundown on Sunday, June 5 and ends at sundown on Tuesday, July 5, with Eid al-Fitr, or the breaking of the Ramadan fast. These dates vary culturally.
Between June 5 and July 5, observant Muslims fast during daylight hours. The times of sunrise and sunset vary depending on location. Here are three options for determining the exact times of sunrise and sunset during the month of Ramadan 2016:
To find the times of sunrise (sehr) and sunset (iftar) for each day of Ramadan 2016 in major American cities, visit this timetable at Ramadanmonth.com by clicking here.
If you’re not near one of the cities listed on the timetable, simply enter your location or zip code at salah.com and note the times of sunrise and maghrib (the daily prayer that happens at sunset).
Another handy way to follow Ramadan rules is to download a Radam app. Click here to find the best one for you.
I couldnt believe or imagine the logic and concept behind the muslims festivals. God preaches dont do harm to anyone, dont harm any living thing, be affectionate to all human beings and living creatures, help all hurt never etc. Muslims claim they have to give a portion of their money to charity and poor etc which are all very good religious aspects. They kill goats and camels mercilessly, eat mutton and beef and live their life by killing innocent animals. What sense does this make and is this not a great sin?
Please read about the religion without commenting on it blindly.
NYC of u Natasha, I m satisfied from u