Wisconsin General Election Polls: State Favors Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump

Donald Trump recently revealed he plan to focus on 15 states in his general election fight against Hillary Clinton. Some of them are stretches, like California and New York; Trump believes he can turn these solidly-blue states red, but thus far none of the data seems to support that theory.

On the other hand, a few of the states on Trump’s list are theoretically in reach. One of those is Wisconsin, which Politico added to their list of 11 states that will determine the general election. They based this assessment both on polling numbers and on demographics, noting that Wisconsin is much whiter than the nation as a whole and therefore could go for Trump in November.

It still might be a long shot, as Wisconsin has not gone red since 1984. In the 2012 election, Barack Obama took the state with a 6.9% lead over Mitt Romney. So far, Hillary is ahead in all the Wisconsin polls, but her lead isn’t so insurmountable that Trump couldn’t possibly catch up in the next five months.

Via Real Clear Politics, here are all of the current Wisconsin polls you need to see. Check back in as the election progresses for further updates.

Public Opinion Strategies

This poll from by Public Opinion Strategies was conducted between May 10th and May 12th. 600 likely voters were surveyed, and the margin of error is 4.0 percentage points.

Candidate Percentage Hillary Clinton 43% Donald Trump 31%

Wisconsin voters were most concerned about improving education, with 29% identifying this as the most important issue in the election. Other popular concerns were the economy, cost of healthcare, and government spending.

Wisconsin Public Radio/Strategic Research Institute

This poll was conducted by Wisconsin Public Radio and Strategic Research Institute from April 10th to April 15th. They surveyed 616 registered voters. The margin of error is 4.0 percentage points.

Candidate Percentage Hillary Clinton 46% Donald Trump 34%

Bernie Sanders performed considerably better than Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump, beating the New York businessman 52% to 33%. In a hypothetical pairing of Ted Cruz and Donald Trump, the race was nearly neck and neck, with Ted Cruz getting 44% of the vote and Hillary Clinton getting 45%.

Emerson

Emerson’s poll was conducted from March 30th to April 3rd. 549 voters were polled over the phone, and the margin of error was 4.1%.

Candidate Percentage Hillary Clinton 47% Donald Trump 37%

Once again, Sanders scored better against Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup, with the Vermont senator earning 47% of the vote compared to Trump’s 37%.

Fox Business

Fox Business‘ poll was conducted from March 28th to March 30th. 1,602 Wisconsin voters were spoken with over the phone, and the margin of error was 2.5 percentage points.

Candidate Percentage Hillary Clinton 49% Donald Trump 35%

Of those polled, 26% said they would seriously consider voting for a third party candidate if their options were Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. 64% said they would be satisfied with one or the other.

Marquette

Marquette Law School‘s poll was conducted from March 24th to March 28th. 1,405 registered voters were spoken to over the phone, and the margin of error is 3.3 percentage points.

Candidate Percentage Hillary Clinton 47% Donald Trump 37%

A hypothetical matchup of Hillary Clinton and Ted Cruz was tied at 44% to 44%. A John Kasich and Hillary Clinton matchup saw Kasich winning quite handily, 48% to 39%.