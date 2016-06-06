Tropical Storm Colin: The Videos You Need to See

Heavy rains and high winds are the main dangers from Tropical Storm Colin. It made landfall in Florida on Monday afternoon. The storm will affect Florida and much of the Southeast coast, but then it will go out to see and is not expected to impact the Northeast at all, AccuWeather reported. The storm has been called a “fast-moving rainmaker” and will leave some flooding in its wake.

Here are videos from the storm that you need to see.

In St. Petersburg, this woman found a manatee in her backyard. When the flood waters rose over her sea wall, the manatee came along with it:

Here’s another view of the manatee:

This person recorded a long video of what it was like in the storm, including an early shot of someone who apparently stayed at the beach in Tampa a little too long and almost got stuck in the surf:

Here, you can see just how strong the winds are at Longboat Key:

In this video, Instagram user @realrandyholbrook shares what it was like to drive down a flooded street. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency early on Monday before the storm hit.

This storm is getting worse.. #Colin A post shared by Randy (@realrandyholbrook) on Jun 6, 2016 at 3:01pm PDT

In this video from ABC News, you can see people kayaking down Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa:

And in this video, @centinig shared how formidable the clouds looked as they rolled into south Florida. The storm is disorganized, making it more a rainmaker than a tornado danger, according to CNN.

Here, rj.mitchell shares a video of the water rolling in during high tide in Tampa. By Wednesday, the storm should be out in the Atlantic and no longer affecting the region.

This family decided to brave a beach in Florida before the storm hit. The storm has maximum winds of 50 mph and moving at 23 mph, according to CNN.

Driving in the middle of a tropical storm is not easy, especially when visibility starts to get really low. The Florida National Guard is prepared to deploy 6,000 people to Florida if needed.