LISTEN: Berrien County Court Shooting Police Scanner Audio

At least three people, including two court bailiffs, were killed Monday afternoon in a shooting at the Berrien County Courthouse in Michigan, WZZM-TV reports.

Police radio broadcasts recorded using a police scanner reveal that the county Sheriff’s Office was first killed to the courthouse about 2:20 p.m. Deputies at the scene reported a hostage situation on the second floor of the building, and minutes later reported that shots had been fired and one person was down. The situation was under control within minutes, according to the deputies’ radio communications.

The gunman was later killed, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told reporters at a press conference, WZZM reports. An unnamed Berrien County commisisoner told the news station that a man who was on his way to jail took a gun off a deputy and opened fire.

You can listen to the police audio below, courtesy of Broadcastify.com:

Berrien County is located in the southwest part of Michigan. The courthouse is in St. Joseph.

