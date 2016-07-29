National Cheesecake Day 2016: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There are a handful of days worth celebrating over the course of a year, but few come close to July 30. National Cheesecake Day is here as a way to celebrate the dessert believed to have originated in Greece , spread by the Romans and now enjoyed at restaurants, bakeries and homes throughout the land.

Cheesecake is known throughout the planet — and some believe it originated in New York — but Saturday is the day it’s celebrated here in the United States. Whether it’s going out to your favorite cheesecake-serving restaurant or attempting to make your own at home, today is the day to celebrate the cream cheese-centric dessert.

Here is what you need to know about National Cheesecake Day 2016:

1. The Cheesecake Factory Is Celebrating Cheesecake Day Twice

Probably the most well-known cheesecake-serving restaurant is the national chain, The Cheesecake Factory, which is always packed on July 30. The chain serves any of its variety of cheesecakes for half the price — but you have to dine-in, so prepare to wait.

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day all day on July 29th and 30th. Any Slice, Half Price*! (For dine-in only) pic.twitter.com/KuntMFNUVq — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 15, 2016

The good news, however, is the restaurant is celebrating National Cheesecake Day both Friday and Saturday, giving customers the option. Or if you’re feeling ambitious (and patient), go both days.

#NationalCheesecakeDay has started! Get Any Slice, Half Price* today & tomorrow! It’s our gift to you. pic.twitter.com/vTtDXFd9Dm — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2016

2. Cheesecake Probably Got Its Start Aiding Olympic Athletes in Ancient Greece

It’s fitting National Cheesecake Day falls just before the Olympics. Ancient Greeks are credited with introducing the recipe to the world.

“Ever since the dawn of time, mankind has striven to create the perfect cheesecake,” What’s Cooking America writes about the history of the dessert. “The earliest history of the art is lost, but we know that cheesecake was already a popular dish in ancient Greece. With the Roman conquest of Greece, the secret fell into Roman hands. The Roman name for this type of cake (derived from the Greek term,) became “placenta.” Placenta was more like a cheesecake, baked on a pastry base, or sometimes inside a pastry case. They were also called “libum” by the Romans, and were often used as an offering at their temples to their gods.”

Greek grammarian Athenaeus in 230 AD dished it up: “Take cheese and pound it till smooth and pasty; put cheese in a brazen sieve; add honey and spring wheat flour. Heat in one mass, cool, and serve.”

3. New York Style Cheesecake Started Showing up in the Late-1800s

Cream cheese didn’t make its way onto the cheesecake scene until the Americans got involved after William Lawrence, a dairy farmer, tried replicating the French cheese Neufchatel and messed it up. But he created cream cheese — and it took off as an ingredient in New York.

According to Cheesecake.com, “Arnold Reuben is generally credited for creating the New York Style cheesecake. Reuben was born in Germany and he came to America when he was young. The story goes that Reuben was invited to a dinner party where the hostess served a cheese pie. Allegedly, he was so intrigued by this dish that he experimented with the recipe until he came up with the beloved NY Style cheesecake.”

4. Employees Have Mixed Emotions Over the Cheesecake-Loving Crowds

For anyone who’s ever worked in food service, they know certain days and celebrations can be exhausting. Mother’s Day is a big one, as are pre-prom dinners and even Cinco de Mayo. So if you’re going out to celebrate cheesecake, know that your servers might be dealing with hundreds of people like you throughout the day.

Today's national cheesecake day. Work is gonna be wild — Gage lightner (@gage_lightner) July 30, 2014

National cheesecake day.. Work will be fun — Mon (@monica_pesina) July 30, 2013

5. There Are National Flavored Cheesecake Days, Too

Getting ready for National Cheesecake Day with @Cheesecake Factory coming up at 8:15! Yum! pic.twitter.com/lBwCq4ux7m — Wake Up With The CW (@wakeupwiththecw) July 29, 2016

This isn’t it, you know? There are offshoots of National Cheesecake Day, based on seasons and flavors.

There’s National Cherry Cheesecake Day on April 23, National Blueberry Cheesecake Day on May 26 and National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day on Oct. 21.

Because one day of celebrating cheesecake just isn’t enough.