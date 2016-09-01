PHOTOS: Melina Roberge & Isabelle Lagace, the Instagram Pictures You Need to See

Two young Canadian women, Melina Roberge and Isabelle Lagace, are accused of trying to smuggle $30 million in cocaine into Australia via a Princess cruise ship. The two women documented the ritzy trip through multiple photos on Instagram. The photos show the women enjoying the trip, posing in bikinis and other trips in beautiful environments. On Facebook, Roberge said she is a store manager from Montreal. The pair departed from Britain on the cruise ship that also traveled to Peru, the United States, Ecuador, and New Zealand, according to their social media photos and posts, before finally docking in Australia. However, that's where the women were arrested, and they are now accused - along with a third person, Andre Tamine, 63, according to the Australian Border Force in a press release. Police said it was “the largest seizure in Australia of narcotics carried by passengers of a cruise ship or airliner,” according to CBC. The women could face life prison terms, said UK Telegraph. The women are both in their 20s, and they are from Canada. The Border Force press release alleges an international drug syndicate was involved. The syndicate was not named, but the women are accused of trying to import drugs into Australia, the Border Patrol press release said. People have started posting on the women's Instagram photos as news of their arrest broke, with many remarking on their beauty. Police say the drugs were discovered in the trio's luggage in their cruise ship cabins, although it's not clear what led police to suspect the three and inspect their luggage in the first place, according to the Border Force press release. On Instagram, Roberge says she is from a small town in Canada. This photo is of Roberge from her Instagram site. The pair have now pleased guilty. Lagace was sentenced to four years in prison.. (Instagram)