Lions vs. Rams Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The 2016 NFL season has been a series of ups-and-downs for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions have lost to the Bears and Titans, but are coming off a victory over the previously unbeaten Eagles.

The Rams have knocked off preseason favorites Seattle and Arizona, but just lost at home to Buffalo and were blanked by San Francisco in the opener.

Now, the two meet Sunday in Week 6, each with hopes of finding some consistency in their respective seasons.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern from Ford Field and the game will be televised by FOX.

Here’s a complete look at all the betting info you need to know, as well as a prediction of the Week 6 game:

Lions vs. Rams Week 6 Betting Info

Note: All odds and numbers courtesy of OddsShark.com and are updated as of October 15

Spread: Lions (-3)

Betting Percentages: 52 percent for Lions (-3)

Over/Under: 44.5

Betting Percentages: 53 percent on Over 43.5

Season Results: Lions 2-3 straight up; 2-3 against the spread; 3-2 for the OVER — Rams 3-2 straight up; 3-2 against the spread; 3-2 for the UNDER

Prediction

Both teams come in a little banged up on defense in some key spots.

The Lions are hoping to get defensive end Ziggy Ansah back, who has missed the last 3 games with an ankle injury. They’ll need him considering DT Haloti Ngata (shoulder) is likely to sit out.

Detroit is the only team to have not allowed a rushing touchdown, but the Lions give up 4.9 yards per carry. That’s good news for Todd Gurley, who is averaging just 2.7 yards per tote. An effective running game will be vital for the Rams, who rank near the bottom of the NFL in most offensive categories.

The Lions are extremely vulnerable against the pass, but that definitely is not the Rams’ strong suit with Case Keenum under center. But they will have to take some shots against a defense that allows 72 percent of passes to be completed while giving up 14 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions.

Los Angeles will be without cornerback Trumaine Johnson (ankle), one of the team’s top defensive playmakers. That should bode well for the Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is completing 68 percent of his passes to go with 10 touchdowns.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones scored a TD in Week 5, but was otherwise quiet. Expect him to get more involved this weekend. Tight end Eric Ebron, who missed last week with an ankle injury, is out again for Sunday. The Detroit passing game is lacking playmakers right now outside of Jones.

Lot of #Lions injuries, with Eric Ebron, DeAndre Levy, Haloti Ngata & Theo Riddick declared out. You’ll see Justin Forsett on Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 14, 2016

Detroit still hasn’t found a running game with Theo Riddick making more plays in the passing game. But Riddick has also been declared out Sunday. The Lions did sign former Ravens running back Justin Forsett, who will be active vs. L.A. Can he really be a difference maker, though?

While both teams have been inconsistent, the Lions are coming off a huge win against the Eagles, which must have their confidence soaring. Or at least riding high. The Rams will be a tough out, but losing Johnson in the secondary is pretty significant. Expect another efficient game from Stafford and the Detroit D will do just enough to keep Gurley at bay.

The Lions send their fans home happy for the second-straight week.

The Pick: Lions 27-21 (Lions win straight up, Lions cover the spread, the OVER wins)