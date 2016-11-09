GOP Consultant Matt Mackowiak Tells Trump to ‘Go F**k Yourself’ on Twitter

Matt Mackowiak, a conservative and the founder of the Potomac Strategy Group, went on a Twitter rant on Election Night, complaining about how the Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, ran his campaign. The blistering critique started off with a blunt declaration: “Go f**k yourself.”

In that first tweet, Mackowiak also said Trump lost “the most winnable election in 50 years against the least popular [Democratic nominee] ever.”

1/ Dear @realDonaldTrump: Go fuck yourself. You just conceded the most winnable election in 50 years against the least popular Dem nom ever. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

Next, Mackowiak said Trump’s strategy of only going after white male voters was a terrible strategy for 2016. He also believed that Trump’s campaign will make it easier for Democrats to gain seats in the U.S. Senate.

2/ You did so by strategically aiming to win only white male voters and nothing else. An excellent strategy for 1960. Suicidal for 2016. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

3/ The net result of your disastrous campaign will be hundreds of fewer elected Republicans, likely a Dem Senate, and President HRC. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

He even imagined what Trump’s New York Times obituary will look like.

4/ The lede of your NYT obituary will be that you are a loser, losing the most unlosable election in modern American history. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

5/ Fully 70% of the country sees you as racist, misogynistic, lewd, and unsafe with underage girls. Quite an accomplishment. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

Mackowiak called Trump’s campaign “the most inept, unserious presidential campaign in a century. Staffed by clowns, wasting money.”

6/ You win particular credit for running the most inept, unserious presidential campaign in a century. Staffed by clowns, wasting money. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

7/ If you had any class, you would slither back to Trump Tower and spend the next year apologizing to everyone you offended. Forget politics — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

8/ Your natural instinct will be to lash out at everyone. You own this defeat. It's yours. You earned it. No one else. Process that. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

Mackowiak then told Trump’s children to be “better than your father.”

9/ I wish the very best for Melania Trump and the children. For those to whom much is given, much is required. Be better than your father. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

10/ For the GOP and the conservative movement, the real work begins now. Roll up your sleeves. This is going to be unpleasant. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

He then turned his attention to 2018 already, suggesting that the GOP could rebound in the mid-term elections.

11/ There is absolutely no reason why 2018 cannot be a fabulous cycle for the GOP. But we must understand how and why this happened. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

12/ Politics is always about addition. Winning campaigns are always about the future. Trump is stuck in 1956. Flush him down the toilet. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

13/ The GOP needs to get back to limited government, economic opportunity, traditional values, and a strong national defense. Core values. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

14/ The GOP needs to become the party of small business and the middle class, not big business and the wealthy. — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) November 8, 2016

In the end, Mackowiak said that the Republican Party has a lot of work to do and “That work begins immediately.” He added, “GOP unity will be more important now than ever. The next few months will be difficult.”