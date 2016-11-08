Presidential Election Results Live Stream: Watch Who Wins Online Tonight for Free

All eyes will be on the presidential election results as they come in tonight, November 8. Will Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton win? Or will a third-party candidate take a state, forcing us to wait until the House of Representatives votes in January? There are a handful of ways to watch the results as they come in live online for free, including several YouTube options embedded here. You can watch the PBS broadcast of the election results at the top of this post. The PBS livestream coverage above will start at 6 p.m. Eastern above. (To see an electoral college map that we’ll update as results are announced, please see Heavy’s story here.)

What follows is a full roundup of other options, including live streaming on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Roku, virtual reality, and more.

Major Cable Networks’ Live Streams for the Election Results

The election results will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, CNBC, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC, and PBS NewsHour and Univision. You can watch NBC’s YouTube live stream below, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

MTV is also hosting election night coverage, which you can watch below, starting at 6:50 p.m. Eastern.

And you can also watch an ABC live stream below, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Many of the other major news stations will live stream the election results online and through their mobile apps. The CBS livestream can be accessed in multiple ways. You can watch via CNNGo online. You can also watch through CBS’ All Access channel. You can get a one-week trial by going to their All Access Website here and clicking on “Try 1 Week Free.” You’ll have to create an account and you won’t be charged unless you forget to cancel your account before a week is up. The CBS All Access channel can be watched on Android, Chromecast. FireTV, iPad, Apple TV, iPhone, Windows 10, Roku, Xbox One, and Xbox 360.

Telemundo is also offering livestreaming here.

You can also watch all of the election coverage and results in Spanish at AhoraMismo.com:

Additional YouTube Live Streams for the Presidential Election

The Young Turks is also offering live election day coverage, beginning at noon. You can watch the stream below.

Bloomberg is offering its own live election coverage and analysis starting at 5 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it below:

Donald Trump Election Watch Parties

Want to watch a livestream specifically focused on your candidate? Fox is hosting one for Donald Trump, which you can watch at this link.

Hillary Clinton Election Watch Parties

Want to watch a livestream specifically focused on your candidate? Fox is hosting one for Hillary Clinton, which you can watch at this link.

How to Stream the Election Results on a Mobile App

In addition to watch YouTube livestreams on your phone, you can also watch the results via a mobile app. The Guardian is offering one where you can even see live results on the lock screen of your Android or iOS. The service is part of the Guardian app, which you can get here.

You can also use startup VoteCastr’s mobile app to view results as they come in. VoteCastr is teaming with Slate to let everyone see vote numbers in key states as they come in. Visit the website here for details.

Reuters will also be streaming results on its mobile Android and iOS apps. CNN will also be livestreaming results on its mobile app with no authentication required.

Facebook Election Results Live Stream

Interested in watching the election results via Facebook Live Stream? ABC is partnering with Facebook to broadcast the election results there. You can watch it all on ABC’s Facebook page here. Anchored coverage starts at 7 p.m. Eastern, including analysis from FiveThirtyEight.

CNN will have hourly Facebook Live broadcasts from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern. At 6 p.m., they’ll have a second-screen experience to show watch parties and battleground states.

Twitter Election Results Live Stream

Not to be left out, Twitter is partnering with Buzzfeed to livestream the election results at election.twitter.com. The livestream begins at 6 p.m. Eastern. You’ll be able to watch the stream, along with livestream comments using the hashtag #ElectionNight next to the stream.

How to Livestream the Election Results on Your TV

You have multiple options if you want to stream the election results on your TV with a cable or satellite subscription.

Stream the Election Results on Roku

You can stream the election results on Roku, if that’s your preference. Here are the links for Roku streaming. Every major network will be broadcasting the election results as they come in.

Stream the Election Results with Sling TV

We’re bringing back our free preview of Sling Orange for election night, plus News Extra! Find out more: https://t.co/DGgbzHP51U #TakeBackTV pic.twitter.com/00LMFthbCB — Sling TV (@Sling) November 8, 2016

Sling TV users can stream the election results for free tonight without needing to enter credit card information. Just go to this link for details about watching a free preview of their Sling Orange and News Extra features. The free preview runs from 9 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 8 through 4 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, November 9. To sign up, you’ll just need an email address and visit this link.

Stream with Fire TV

If Amazon’s Fire TV is your preference, you can stream in several ways:

Fox News, YouTube, and CNNgo will also have Fire TV options.

Stream with Apple TV

You can stream on Apple TV using the Twitter livestream here. ABC News, CBS News, CNBC, CNNgo, and PBS will also have Apple TV streaming options.

Stream with Android TV

Stream CBS News on your Android TV using this link.

Find out how to watch Election coverage in Spanish at AhoraMismo.com: