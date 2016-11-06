Alabama Election Ballot 2016: Candidates for Each Office

Alabama voters have a handful of options when they cast their votes for president Tuesday. They’ll also have choices to make in races for the state’s U.S. Senate seats, and its U.S. House seats.

Four parties have lines on the ballot in Alabama. They are the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, the Libertarian Party and the Green Party. There’s also a ballot line for write-in candidates.

You can find a sample ballot for your town by providing your address at this Ballotpedia page.

Here’s a rundown of your options for each race:

President and Vice President

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Richard C. Shelby of the Republican Party

Challenger Ron Crumpton of the Democratic Party

U.S. House

Click here for a list of towns in each of the state’s seven congressional districts and a map of congressional districts.

First District

Incumbent Bradley Byrne of the Democratic Party (uncontested)

Second District

Incumbent Martha Roby of the Republican Party

Challenger Nathan Mathis of the Democratic Party

Third District

Incumbent Mike Rogers of the Republican Party

Challenger Jesse Smith of the Democratic Party

Fourth District

Incumbent Robert Aderholt of the Republican Party

Fifth District

Incumbent Mo Brooks of the Republican Party

Challenger Will Boyd of the Democratic Party

Sixth District

Incumbent Gary Palmer of the Republican Party

Challenger David Putman of the Democratic Party

Seventh District

Incumbent Terri Sewell of the Democratic Party (uncontested)

State Legislative Races

The Republican party holds a majority in both the state Senate and state House. Republicans control the state Senate with 26 seats to Democrats’ eight seats. Republicans control the state House with 71 seats to Democrats’ 33 seats.

Alabama House members are one of only five lower house officials in the United States that are elected every four years. Alabama’s senators serve without term limits for four-year terms. All House and Senate seats will be up for re-election in 2018.

Republican Robert Bentley has served as Governor of Alabama since 2011 and the next gubernatorial election will take place in 2018.