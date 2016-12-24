HEB Hours on Christmas Eve & Day 2016

Many are wanting to know if HEB is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For those of you who are shopping for last-minute gifts or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s partial good news. Yes, HEB is open part of the day on Christmas Eve, but not on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, all HEB stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, don’t delay. You’ll only have until 8 p.m.

On Christmas Day, however, all HEB stores are going to be closed. The store will be open again for regular hours the day after Christmas.

Click here to find an HEB location near you.