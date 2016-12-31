HEB Hours on New Year’s Eve 2016 & New Year’s Day 2017

Many are wanting to know if HEB is open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For those of you who are shopping for last-minute gifts or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s great news.

On New Year’s Eve, all HEB stores will be open during their regular hours.

And on New Year’s Day, you can expect the same. All HEB stores will be open for their regular hours, according to HEB’s website.

The only holidays that HEB is completely closed for are Christmas Day and Easter.

Click here to find an HEB location near you. To see a selection of HEB’s New Year’s specials and recipes, click here.