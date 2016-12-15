Kimberly Guilfoyle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fox News anchor and legal analyst Kimberly Guilfoyle is a former prosecutor who was once the First Lady of San Francisco. She is now dating Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son.

She previously emerged as a possible contender to be press secretary in the Donald Trump administration, although the slot went to Sean Spicer.

Guilfoyle had two meetings with Trump’s transition team and was expected to have a third, said Politico.

The 5-foot 6-inch, 47-year-old Fox News anchor and former prosecutor has been married twice and has a young son.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Guilfoyle Hosts a Crime Program & Is a Former Prosecutor

According to her website’s biography, Guilfoyle “joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2006 as the host of the one-hour crime-based program, ‘The Lineup,’ which covers major breaking news including politics and entertainment with an emphasis on legal affairs.”

The biography adds that she “currently co-hosts The Five, a one hour talk/debate show that airs at 5 PM EST on FNC. Guilfoyle serves as a legal analyst for the channel, appearing regularly on O’Reilly, Hannity, and other shows. She is also a host for FoxNews.com Live.” She has also appeared as a legal analyst on Court TV, ABC News, and CNN.

Before turning to television, Guilfoyle was an assistant district attorney in San Francisco, her biography said. She managed the trial division and helped prosecute a dog mauling case. She spent four years as a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles, being named “Prosecutor of the Month,” the bio says.

Cosmopolitan said in a profile story that she also modeled for Victoria’s Secret. She has also hosted Fox News’ New Year’s Eve coverage.

Some have questioned whether Guilfoyle should continue on Fox if she interviewed for a position with Trump’s team.

2. She Was Once the First Lady of San Francisco

In 2001, Guilfoyle married San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom.

SFGate said the couple was married for only three years and the relationship was “bicoastal.” However, they did not divorce until 2006. She had accepted a job with Court TV after they were married and relocated to New York, while he ran San Francisco government. They eventually announced their divorce.

Newsom is now the lieutenant governor of California and has formed a committee to run for governor in 2018. He is remarried and has three children with his second wife.

Less than an hour until I take the stage at the Democratic Convention. Wish me luck! #DemsInPhilly pic.twitter.com/7KFHpfEibW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 27, 2016

“Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple,” they said in a statement, according to the newspaper.

3. She Is Part Puerto Rican & Some Trump Transition Team Members Think She Could Help Him on Issues Like Immigration

According to Politico, Guilfoyle is Latina – she is half Puerto Rican. Some close to Trump believed she “would be a more sympathetic face when flacking some of Trump’s more divisive stances on immigration and pro-life issues,” said Politico.

On Fox, Guilfoyle once said President Barack Obama had enjoyed a “fairytale romance” with the news media. She concluded, “Nobody’s had it so bad as President-Elect Donald Trump.”

When former anchor Gretchen Carlson accused Fox News head Roger Ailes of sexual harassment, Guilfoyle said her reaction was “Total disbelief.” However, Ailes was later accused in a law suit filed by someone else of referring to Guilfoyle as a “Puerto Rican w–re.”

She also has criticized Black Lives Matter, saying that Irish people don’t say Irish Lives Matter because they “got over” discrimination they faced when they first came to America.

4. Guilfoyle Has a Young Son & Was Divorced a Second Time

Guilfoyle lives in New York City with her son, Ronan Anthony Villency, her website biography says. He is her child with her second husband, Eric Villency, CEO and heir of the Villency Design Group. They were divorced after three years of marriage. They met in 2006.

She told Mediaite, “Even though we’re divorced, I’m still very close with his family. Even when people don’t stay married, they can still be a family together.”

As for her birth family, Guilfoyle speaks warmly of her mother, who died of leukemia when she was young, and said she wanted to be a prosecutor to help victims because she related to their sense of loss. She also said in an interview with Mediaite that she had raised her younger brother and considered her father her best life coach.

Her father was a contractor, according to Fox News PR.

5. Her Net Worth Is in the Millions of Dollars

Guilfoyle’s net worth is said to be around $5 million. The San Francisco Chronicle said, according to Fox PR, “her signature fashion statement is a good heel and (she) has even attracted her own Twitter alias for her long legs and high heeled shoes.”