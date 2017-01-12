Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom: Best Reactions & Memes

In an emotional surprise ceremony, President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Hearts melted across America as Biden wiped away tears while receiving such a huge honor from his longtime friend. Here are some of the best memes, tweets, and reactions to that special moment.

“To know Joe Biden is to know love without pretense, service without self regard, and to live life fully." https://t.co/j3iedLDSbE — Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) January 12, 2017

Biden: hey barack I made you a friendship bracelet for your bday

Obama: hey joe I made you a recipient for the presidential medal of freedom — shan murphy (@acornfriend) January 12, 2017

Obama: Joe, I got you something. Biden: Is it an ice cream cone? Obama: It's the Presidental Medal of Freedom… Biden: pic.twitter.com/yNYcu3m6SW — Savage Biden (@SavageBiden) January 12, 2017

Thank goodness I was not at work when I watched Obama award Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom because it made me a weepy mess. — Dana C (@DanaMC18) January 12, 2017

Obama giving Joe Biden the Medal of Freedom is everything. The best Pres and VP of my lifetime. #youwillbemissed — Wendy Chuong (@wendychuong) January 12, 2017

Biden getting Obama's presidential medal of freedom pic.twitter.com/EnRIBUnfpw — Fanda C. Eckla (@Clio_On_Kinja) January 12, 2017

my conversation with @presidentcc regarding Obama giving Biden a surprise Presidential Medal of Freedom pic.twitter.com/FSt32NKufX — The Witch Rachel (@rachelvice) January 12, 2017

The best Obama/Biden meme yet ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/vbGKuiPAyV — Brooklyn (@bnizzlegirl) January 12, 2017