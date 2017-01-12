Obama Awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom: Best Reactions & Memes

In an emotional surprise ceremony, President Barack Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Hearts melted across America as Biden wiped away tears while receiving such a huge honor from his longtime friend. Here are some of the best memes, tweets, and reactions to that special moment.
Well, little barackie ordered the US military to have a “farewell ceremony” for him, then ordered the secretary of defense to give him a medal.
These people are such self absorbed, vile pigs, it’s amazing they can keep at the top of the leftist cult, but I guess the more looney the better.
It must feel good to be so bad.
He gets more money with that metal when he retires
You’re thinking of the Medal of Honor, which is a military award, not the Medal of Freedom, which is a civilian award.
Gee I thought you had to do something worthwhile to earn such medals. Biden hasn’t just like obummer never earned the Nobel Peace Prize. If anything obummer should have received a medal for causing the United States to become the most hateful, predjudiced evil country in the world. Obummer is full of hate and evil and he is a very sadistic jerk there every was. He has done nothing to help the United States just tear it down and biden was right there along side of him!! They filled people full of hate for other races and police. He wanted and opened it up so that there were millions of abortions done. He made gay marriage acceptable which is totally against God and the United States has become one of the most immoral countries every. Evil filthy rotten Satan loving, muslim loving piece of filth in the White House that will ever be and the only prize obummer should get is the Satan award. You never saw him give any Republican anything because he thinks they aren’t worth it but he is in for a big surprise from God and I hope I’m right there to watch what God does to him. I pray that no one takes this like I am a hater of him because I’m not but I absolutely hate what he and the CLINTONS have done to our country. I do pray for him but when he starts in on Israel and every Christian around then I’m done.
” causing the United States to become the most hateful, prejudiced evil country in the world.” Actually you should probably thank Carter for that.
Lindy, you are one of the most pathetic people I’ve ever encountered. I feel deeply sorry for you. You must be a profoundly unhappy person to be so blinded to the simple truths of our lives here on earth; that often good people work hard for no other reasons than to help us all. If you don’t see the good in Barak Obama, Joe Biden, and thousands of good people like them, including so many republicans by the way, then you miss much of the joy to be found in the social experience. Your hate, mistrust, vile imagination and deep ignorance, while undoubtedly troubling to those who know you, is most damaging to you, yourself. You live in a world which I hope I never have to visit. It is reserved for misguided and damaged souls. May you someday heal yourself.
They live in their own torture. Just keep on with your good thoughts and energy. There’s plenty of us here to back you up.
You see the guy in the background .
He’s got the expression on his face like, this is just too much bull shit !
He’s standing there like, just a couple more days ! just a couple more days !
This is going to be a horrible nightmare.0