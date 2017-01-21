Women’s March in Chicago: Photos & Videos of How Many Attended

The Women’s March on Washington in D.C. wasn’t the only women’s rally to draw huge crowds today. The Women’s March in Chicago, a sister rally, was so huge that the march part had to be discontinued and the entire event turned into a rally. Officials estimated that 250,000 participated in the Chicago rally, the Chicago Tribune reported. (To see photos of all the Women’s Marches around the world, including D.C., please see our story here.)

Here are more stories from the rally.

The rally was a peaceful one. They were supposed to rally at Grant Park at 10:30 a.m. and then march west. But the march part was canceled due to the huge crowds. Officials originally expected about 22,000 to 50,000 people, but they ended up seeing about 250,000.

Here is an overhead view of how large the crowd was in Chicago:

We’re in a helicopter high over the #WomensMarch in Chicago. Watch on Facebook Live https://t.co/GDmAzq0f6k pic.twitter.com/EmQJbjzBtu — CNN (@CNN) January 21, 2017

And here’s a video of the crowd approaching:

Here’s another arial view of the event:

RT ZachStafford: An aerial view of the Chicago #WomensMarch right now (+150k people). pic.twitter.com/swBc642yBn — Karina Castillo (@schukinlyucian2) January 21, 2017

Others took to social media to share how much they enjoyed the event:

Honored to march in the Chicago #WomensMarch ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/j52SkfYag2 — Joey W (@WilburJoey) January 21, 2017

And a beautiful overhead shot of women (and men) packing out the streets:

Denise, who attended the Chicago rally, sent Heavy photos from the event:

