Women’s March in Chicago: Photos & Videos of How Many Attended

Women’s March in Chicago: Photos & Videos of How Many Attended

  • Published
  • Updated

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 21: Protesters cheer at the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Photo by John Gress/Getty Images)

Protesters cheer at the Women’s March on January 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Getty)

The Women’s March on Washington in D.C. wasn’t the only women’s rally to draw huge crowds today. The Women’s March in Chicago, a sister rally, was so huge that the march part had to be discontinued and the entire event turned into a rally. Officials estimated that 250,000 participated in the Chicago rally, the Chicago Tribune reported. (To see photos of all the Women’s Marches around the world, including D.C., please see our story here.)

Here are more stories from the rally.

The rally was a peaceful one. They were supposed to rally at Grant Park at 10:30 a.m. and then march west. But the march part was canceled due to the huge crowds. Officials originally expected about 22,000 to 50,000 people, but they ended up seeing about 250,000.

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 21: Protesters participate in the Women's March on January 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Photo by John Gress/Getty Images)

Protesters participate in the Women’s March on January 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in protest after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. (Getty)

Here is an overhead view of how large the crowd was in Chicago:

And here’s a video of the crowd approaching:

Here’s another arial view of the event:

Others took to social media to share how much they enjoyed the event:

And a beautiful overhead shot of women (and men) packing out the streets:

Denise, who attended the Chicago rally, sent Heavy photos from the event:

(Denise DiBiase)

(Denise)

(Denise DiBiase)

(Denise)

To see how many men and women were at the big rally in D.C., along with photos from all over the world, please see our stories below:

Read More From Heavy

How Many Attended the Women’s March on Washington?

Read More From Heavy

Women’s March on Washington: Photos From D.C. & Around the World
Read More

3 Comments

3 Comments

Anonymous

Does anyone else notice the majority of these women are ugly as hell?

Discuss on Facebook