Justin Timberlake: 5 Best Songs

Justin Timberlake has produced some of the best music of the 21st century. Both with his band NSYNC as well as a solo artist. He turned it on with his 2013 record The 20/20 Experience, and now he has an Academy Award nominated song with “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie Trolls.

Hopefully we will see more music from JT here in the near future. But in the mean time we can revel in a performance of “Can’t Stop the Feeling” at the 89th Academy Awards. See our list of his top songs below.

1. “Can’t Stop the Feeling”

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” was recorded for the Trolls soundtrack. The song was written by Timberlake with assistance from Max Martin and Shellback.

The song debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was Timberlake’s fifth number 1 single in the US. The song was number one in numerous countries including Brazil, Canada, Germany, and Slovakia.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” was also the best-selling song of 2016 with 2.49 million copies sold, and it was the second most downloaded song on Apple Music. It is currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

2. “What Goes Around Comes Around”

The song was from Timberlake’s massively popular FutureSex/LoveSounds album released in 2006 as the third single from the release.

It was Timberlake’s third consecutive number one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and reached the top 10 in the UK, Canada, and New Zealand. Timberlake took home the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 50th Grammy Awards. The song was also nominated for Record of the Year.

3. “My Love”

My Love is the second single from Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds album and featured T.I with production from Timbaland, and Danja.

The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100, Pop 100, and Hot Dance Airplay. Pitchfork Media named “My Love” as their favorite song of 2006 and the track won the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration at the 2007 Grammy Awards.

4. “SexyBack”

This was the first single for his second record FutureSex/LoveSounds in 2006. Timberlake wrote the song with assistance from Nate Hills and Tim Mosley. The track also features Timbaland on backing vocals.

The song was Timberlake’s first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed seven weeks at the top spot. The song also reached number one In the UK and Australia.

“Sexyback” was certified three-times platinum by the RIAA and won the Best Dance Recording at the 2007 Grammy Awards.

5. “Mirrors”

The song “Mirrors” was the second single from the 2013 album the 20/20 Experience. The song was written and produced by Timberlake with help from Timbaland, and James Fauntleroy.

“Mirror” peaked at number two on the US Billboard Charts, and peaked at number one in South Africa, Australia, and the UK singles charts. The song’s music video won two MTV Video Music Awards including Video of the Year.