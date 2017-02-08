Antione Webster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The 18-year-old brother of Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster is wanted for murder in Miami, police say.

Antione Webster, himself a standout football player who committed to play defensive back at the University of Massachusetts, is accused of killing 23-year-old Jerold Griffin on January 18, Miami-Dade Police say.

Webster, who also goes by the nickname “Ton,” should be considered “armed and dangerous,” police said in a wanted poster released on February 8.

He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Webster Fatally Shot Griffin in Miami

Antione Webster is accused of fatally shooter Jerald Griffin on January 18, Miami-Dade Police said in a press release.

The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. at Northwest 77 Terrace and Northwest 13 Court in Miami, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a man shot. Griffin was rushed to the hospital Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died, according to police.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting, including whether they have established a motive for the killing.

2. Webster Committed to UMass After Receiving Offers From Several Schools, Including Illinois & West Virginia

Webster committed to play football at UMass in 2016, according to MassLive.com.

Webster was “grayshirted,” meaning his enrollment in the university was put on hold for a semester. He did not enroll at the university in January as planned, according to FightMassachusetts.com.

Webster was touted as a 3-star recruit and received offers from several colleges, including Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Missouri, Oregon State and Syracuse. He also received an offer from University of South Florida, where his brother played.

During the recruiting process he received interest from Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina and Ohio State.

3. He Was a Star Safety at American High School in Hialeah

Weaver was a star safety at American High School in Hialeah, Florida, according to 247sports.com.

“Antione Webster is an athletic safety/linebacker hybrid. He’s very explosive and very physical,” UMass coach Spencer Whipple said. “He’s good inside the box but can also cover.”

He was an honorable mention All-State player in his senior season.

4. Police Are Asking for Help From the Public in Finding Webster & Have Offered a $3,000 Reward

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Webster. A $3,000 reward has been offered for tips leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 1-866-471-4877. Tips can also be made at crimestoppersmiami.com or by texting 274637 and entering CSMD followed by the tip information.

All calls and tips are kept anonymous, police said.

Detective Jessica Alvarez is leading the investigation.

5. Kayvon Webster Was Drafted by Denver in 2013 & Helped Them Win the Super Bowl Last Year

Kayvon Webster, 26, is a cornerback for the Denver Broncos. He was drafted by the team in the third round of the 2013 draft and was a key special teams player on the Broncos Super Bowl-winning team in 2016.

Webster played at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens before attending the University of South Florida.

He finished the end of this past season on injured reserve with a concussion, according to the Denver Post.