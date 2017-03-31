Ecuador Election: Could Julian Assange Be Arrested or Lose Asylum?

Rumors are flying that Julian Assange might be arrested as early as Sunday. Is there any truth to this? Unfortunately, it might be a possibility. A runoff election in Ecuador is taking place on Sunday, April 2, and this could determine if Assange is able to maintain his asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy.
In February, an election for the next Ecuador president did not result in a clear winner. There were nine candidates, but Lenin Moreno, the governing party candidate, got 39.4 percent of the votes. He needed 40 percent to win. Because of this, he’s having a runoff election on April 2 with Guillermo Lasso, a conservative former banker. Lasso placed second at 28.1 percent.
The election will determine who succeeds President Rafael Correa, the leftist leader of Ecuador’s “citizen’s revolution.” He was elected in 2007 and he granted Assange’s asylum in the first place. It’s expected that Moreno, his vice-president, will keep the status quo and allow Assange to remain in the embassy.
But his opponent, Lasso, has stated that he would remove Assange from the embassy if he was elected. RT reported that Lasso said:
Ecuador had no business spending a single cent protecting someone who definitely leaked confidential information.”
So Assange’s future hangs in the balance, based on how the election turns out. If he has to leave the embassy, he will likely be arrested.
Assange’s response was to not bow to pressure:
Recent polls give Moreno a slight edge of 52 percent to 48 percent, Fox News reported on March 30. But the race is tight and the polls are within a margin of error. In fact, back in late February, Lasso was the one predicted to win the runoff, Reuters reported. But recent news about Lasso’s business dealings have tilted things back to Moreno’s favor.
2 Comments
2 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
How can Guillermo Lasso possibly succeed Rafael Correa as the next President of Ecuador?… who received 28.1 percent of the votes in this past February election for President of Ecuador, in contrast to Lenin Moreno’s 39.4 percent? In fact!… I’m surprised that the citizens of Ecuador have allowed the runoff to occur! Maybe what Ecuadorians should do, instead, is call for a simple RECOUNT of the votes, to establish the required 40% for a win!… and thereby, circumvent the COSTLY PROCESS of a RUNOFF! And!… given past elections injustices, I’m sure that there are sufficient “elections compromises” for elections officials, to pursue! The problem, however, is the timing for such an exercise!… and, the legal skills to carry it out! But!… then again!… an Ecuadorian lawyer may have already examined this option, and has already laid out the groundwork rules for its implementation! We’ll see!
.
And lastly, as Lenin Moreno was Rafael Correa’s VP, and still received 11 percentage points higher than Guillermo Lasso, this would indicate an appreciation of Correa’s “reign” by many Ecuadorians!… and, that what happened during this just past Ecuadorian Presidential election vote, was simply “overconfidence” on the part of many Ecuadorian voters, who simply decided to leave the matter of the vote in the “other guy’s hands”! Something not uncommon in many democratic elections! And as a result… and due to the minimum requirement for a win!… Ecuadorians are now looking at a runoff! Nevertheless!… I’m of the belief that Ecuador’s citizens won’t allow this same mistake to happen again!… and will show up to FIRMLY PLACE Lenin Moreno in his destined position! Save!… and of course!… the introduction of some corrupt political tactics!
On March 15, 2017, Iowan Republican Senator and Chairreignor of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Charles Grassley, said that he will continue to delay the Confirmation Hearing of the Assistant AG, until FBI Director James Comey briefs “certain Senators” on the ongoing Investigation into Russia’s hacking (but etc.!) of the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election! But!… and incidentally!… a plea being made to the Head of an “Intelligence Agency”, which– itself!– has recently been “outed” by a series of WikiLeaks, revealing U-N-P-R-E-C-E-D-E-N-T-E-D B-R-E-A-C-H-E-S of ICT Human Rights that/ which make the subject/ object of Grassley’s concerns P-A-L-E I-N C-O-M-P-A-R-I-S-O-N!
.
Afterupon an examination of documents recently released by WikiLeaks on CIA hacking (see, h-t-t-p-s://en(dot)wikipedia(dot)org/wiki/Vault_7), CBS News asserted… quote:…“The documents show broad exchanges of tools and information among the CIA, NSA, A-N-D O-T-H-E-R U.S. I-N-T-E-L-L-I-G-E-N-C-E A-G-E-N-C-I-E-S, as well as Intelligence Services of close allies Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.” And the comments of Edward Snowden are equally alarming!… quote:… “Evidence mounts, showing CIA and FBI knew about catastrophic weaknesses in the most-used smartphones in America, but kept them open– to spy (see, h-t-t-p-s://t(dot)co/mDyVred3H8… and, h-t-t-p://www(dot)thedailyliberator(dot)com/5-major-revelations-vault-7-cia-media-not-want-know/).”
.
To sum up, in the light of the truths revealed in this round of WikiLeaks!… and on the matter of the WikiLeaks that/ which revealed American FORENSIC Military Strategic and Tactical DISASTERS!… Julian Assange will be vindicated for his uncovering of the truth re sundry U.S. Military Strategic Tactical Operations that saw the wrongful deaths of innocent civilians, in the same manner that sundry were vindicated in the uncovering of the truth about the My Lai Massacre (see, My Lai Massacre – Wikipedia!)! And!… DARE A-N-Y-O-N-E suggest today, that revealing the truth about what happened at My Lai, was a BETRAYAL of the interests of America, and of American Security!
.
Please!… no emails!