WATCH: Donald Trump Announces Missile Attack Against Syria

President Donald Trump announced an air attack against Syria on Tuesday.

The missile launch was at the air force base where a chemical attack was allegedly launched on Syrian citizens. The chemical attack killed almost 100 people and injured hundreds more.

The launch of 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles into Syria were aimed at al-Shayrat airfield, a military site located near Homs. It’s the site where Syrian forces were ordered to launch a chemical attack by President Bashar al-Assad.

Early reports say that at least four people were killed in the air strikes, including some soldiers.

Unfortunately no good news from Homs. Bodies of dead soldiers found amid the large fires at the Shayrat Airbase. Death toll for now is 4 — Leith Abou Fadel (@leithfadel) April 7, 2017

Trump classified the attack as a “targeted attack” in his speech to reporters at Mar-a-Lago.

The Pentagon issued a statement that said the strike took place at 8:40 p.m. EST (4:40 a.m. Syrian time) and was conducted using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles launched from USS Porter and USS Ross in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

It said that the U.S. “took extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties” and Russian forces were notified before the attack took place.

The president said in his speech there is no doubt that the chemical weapons used in Assad’s attack “illegal” weapons that violated the Chemical Weapons Convention.

.@POTUS "Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched." (1/2) — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017

(2/2) It is in the vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread or use of deadly chemical weapons. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 7, 2017

Trump didn’t answer any questions at the conclusion of his press conference.

According to reports, the U.S. informed Russia ahead of the attack on the airfield.